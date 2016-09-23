ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Utinni! This DIY Jawa Picture Frame Rocks

September 23, 2016
September 23, 2016
Kelly Knox

Make a picture frame perfect for your photos of banthas, Mos Eisley, and more.

Jawas are master scavengers, so it’s only fitting that a Tatooine-themed craft requires the kids to do a little scavenging of their own! The kids can head out into the summer sun to hunt for some of the items needed to create a Tatooine scene on a one-of-a-kind photo frame.

What You Need*

•    Wooden picture frame
•    Three oval-shaped, small brown rocks
•    Black, yellow, brown, and light blue washable paint
•    Craft sand
•    5/8” circle hole punch
•    Yellow and orange construction paper
•    School glue
•    Hot glue gun
•    Paintbrushes

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Send the kids outside to find three small, brown, oval-shaped rocks. Wash the rocks and let them dry.

Next, paint small black ovals at the top of each rock for the Jawas’ faces. Let dry.

jawaframe-1

Dip the end of a paintbrush into the yellow paint. Use the end to make two dots on each rock for the Jawas’ eyes.

jawaframe-2

Next, paint the top 2/3 of the wooden picture frame light blue for the Tatooine sky. Let dry.

jawaframe-3

Use the brown paint to make bandoliers across each Jawa. Let dry.

jawaframe-4

Spread a thin layer of the school glue on the bottom third of the picture frame, slightly overlapping the edge of the blue paint.

jawaframe-5

Sprinkle the craft sand over the glue, pressing lightly to adhere it to the frame. Let the glue dry.

Shake the excess sand from the frame. Glue more sand on any bare patches as needed, and let dry.

jawaframe-6

Use the hot glue gun to attach the three Jawa rocks on the bottom middle of the picture frame. Make sure the rocks don’t go over the bottom edge of the frame, or it won’t be sturdy enough to stand.

jawaframe-7

Punch a circle out of the yellow and orange construction paper with the 5/8” hole punch. Glue the two circles in the top corner of the frame to create Tatooine’s binary suns.

Let all glue dry. Your Jawa frame is done and ready to show off your favorite photos. Utinni!

jawaframe-8
Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

Star Wars craft Jawas Jawa picture frame

Related Stories

  • Your Favorite Action Figures Can Protect Grogu With This DIY Seeing Stone

    September 17, 2021

    September 17, 2021

    Sep 17

  • Protect Your School Supplies With This Book (Cover) of Boba Fett DIY

    August 26, 2021

    August 26, 2021

    Aug 26

  • Put This DIY Boba Fett Tissue Box in the Cargo Hold

    January 12, 2021

    January 12, 2021

    Jan 12

  • Craft Your Own IG-11 This Hanukkah With a DIY Dreidel

    December 4, 2020

    December 4, 2020

    Dec 4

  • Bring Endor Indoors with These DIY Wood Coasters

    July 15, 2020

    July 15, 2020

    Jul 15

  • Spend a Day with Chewie and the Porgs with This Read-Along and Rock-Painting DIY

    April 22, 2020

    April 22, 2020

    Apr 22

  • Have a Ball Making Your Own Star Wars Roll Out Characters

    April 6, 2020

    April 6, 2020

    Apr 6

  • {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    Customize Your Copy of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with StarWars.com’s Exclusive Covers

    March 31, 2020

    March 31, 2020

    Mar 31

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved