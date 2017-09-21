ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Even Han Solo Would Love This Jabbacado Toast

September 21, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

The perfect meal before a trip to the Sarlacc pit.

His high exaltedness, the great Jabba the Hutt, has decreed that you are to eat avocado. After all, it’s a fruit -- and a nutritious breakfast is a must if you’re trying to keep that sleek, slimy, Hutt-like figure.

Avocado toast is all the rage so why not have yours resemble the most famous kingpin this side of the Outer Rim? The dish is rounded out with a smooth hummus, sprinkled with a peppery cayenne that has the quality of Jabba’s unpredictable anger.

Serve this up before tossing your guests into the rancor pit. It’s only good manners.

Jabbacado Toast

Ingredients:

1 piece of bread, toasted

½ avocado

2-3 tablespoons hummus

1 slice mango

4 black sesame seeds

½ teaspoon dark honey

Cayenne pepper

salt

    • Peel and pit the avocado. Slice and lay onto the toast to form Jabba’s outline. Cut out a slice for the peak of his head and his tail.

    A close-up of hummus being piped onto avocado on bread.

    With a piping bag and a #10 tip, pipe the hummus onto the avocado.

    Cut more avocado slices to form Jabba’s arms and place onto the hummus.

    Cut small slivers of mango for his eyes, use the sesame seeds to form his pupils and his nostrils.

    A toothpick is used to adjust the facial features on Jabbacado toast.

    Use a toothpick to create the line for Jabba’s mouth, then add the honey for the slime.

    A slice of bread covered with avocado and hummus in the shape of Jabba the Hutt.

    Sprinkle Jabba’s body with cayenne and salt to taste. Serve immediately. A slimy piece of worm-ridden filth never tasted so good.

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

