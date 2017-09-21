Even Han Solo Would Love This Jabbacado Toast

The perfect meal before a trip to the Sarlacc pit.

His high exaltedness, the great Jabba the Hutt, has decreed that you are to eat avocado. After all, it’s a fruit -- and a nutritious breakfast is a must if you’re trying to keep that sleek, slimy, Hutt-like figure.

Avocado toast is all the rage so why not have yours resemble the most famous kingpin this side of the Outer Rim? The dish is rounded out with a smooth hummus, sprinkled with a peppery cayenne that has the quality of Jabba’s unpredictable anger.

Serve this up before tossing your guests into the rancor pit. It’s only good manners.

Jabbacado Toast

Ingredients:

1 piece of bread, toasted

½ avocado

2-3 tablespoons hummus

1 slice mango

4 black sesame seeds

½ teaspoon dark honey

Cayenne pepper

salt