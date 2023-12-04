Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

Season of the Force will arrive at Disneyland Park in California next year, it was announced today. A celebration of the Star Wars saga, Season of the Force will see the iconic attraction Space Mountain transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, along with specially themed food and beverage, merchandise, and more, running from April 5 – June 2, 2024.



Debuting during the celebration, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will provide fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland Park, with galactic music sweeping through the spires.

We would be honored if you would join us.