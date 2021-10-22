Hasbro PulseCon 2021: HasLab Rancor, New Mando Figures, and More Revealed

Action-figure collectors will have lots of new bounties to track.
This will be a Hasbro PulseCon long remembered.
Today at Hasbro PulseCon 2021, fans received their first look at tons of upcoming releases -- for both the 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series and 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection -- inspired by The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, and beyond. Among the highlights: Many major characters from The Mandalaorian Season 2 will make their action-figure debut, a Nevarro Cantina playset is on the way, Leia's lightsaber comes to life, and much more. Plus, we got a peek behind the scenes of the HasLab Rancor with a glimpse at the sculpted prototype. Set your visual scanning and check out all the big reveals below!
HASLAB
STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES RANCOR ACTION FIGURE 6-INCH-SCALE
This crowdfunded project will run from October 22 to December 6. If successful, it will begin shipping in Spring 2023.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (MALDO KREIS) Figures
Available Spring 2022, Target Exclusive
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH COBB VANTH Figure
Available Spring 2022
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (TYTHON) Figure
Available Spring 2022
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) Figure
Available Spring 2022
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LEIA ORGANA FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER
Available Fall 2022
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DROID DEPOT TOY ACTION Figures
Disney Parks Exclusive
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALACTIC CREATURES TOY ACTION Figures
Disney Parks Exclusive
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE FIRST ORDER TOY ACTION Figures
Disney Parks Exclusive
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH NEVARRO CANTINA Playset
Available Spring 2022
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REBEL FLEET TROOPER PACK
Available Spring 2022, Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA Figure
Available Spring 2022
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER Figure
Available Spring 2022
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MACE WINDU Figure
Available Spring 2022
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI Figure
Available Spring 2022
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (MALDO KREIS) Figures
Available Spring 2022, Walmart Exclusive