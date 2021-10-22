Hasbro PulseCon 2021: HasLab Rancor, New Mando Figures, and More Revealed

Action-figure collectors will have lots of new bounties to track.

This will be a Hasbro PulseCon long remembered.

Today at Hasbro PulseCon 2021, fans received their first look at tons of upcoming releases -- for both the 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series and 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection -- inspired by The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, and beyond. Among the highlights: Many major characters from The Mandalaorian Season 2 will make their action-figure debut, a Nevarro Cantina playset is on the way, Leia's lightsaber comes to life, and much more. Plus, we got a peek behind the scenes of the HasLab Rancor with a glimpse at the sculpted prototype. Set your visual scanning and check out all the big reveals below!

HASLAB

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES RANCOR ACTION FIGURE 6-INCH-SCALE

This crowdfunded project will run from October 22 to December 6. If successful, it will begin shipping in Spring 2023.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (MALDO KREIS) Figures

Available Spring 2022, Target Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH COBB VANTH Figure

Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (TYTHON) Figure

Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) Figure

Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LEIA ORGANA FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER

Available Fall 2022

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DROID DEPOT TOY ACTION Figures

Disney Parks Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALACTIC CREATURES TOY ACTION Figures

Disney Parks Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE FIRST ORDER TOY ACTION Figures

Disney Parks Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH NEVARRO CANTINA Playset

Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REBEL FLEET TROOPER PACK

Available Spring 2022, Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA Figure

Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER Figure

Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MACE WINDU Figure

Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI Figure

Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (MALDO KREIS) Figures

Available Spring 2022, Walmart Exclusive