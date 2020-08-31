Hasbro PulseCon, a 2-Day Virtual Event, Coming September 25-26

The first-ever Hasbro PulseCon will feature product reveals, unboxings, and more!

Hasbro Star Wars collectors and toy fans, this is the event you’re looking for.

Hasbro announced today the first-ever Hasbro PulseCon, a two-day virtual event coming September 25-26 to the soon-to-be-launched Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel. Hosted by SYFY Wire’s Jackie Jennings, fans can look forward to product reveals, live unboxings, livestream panels featuring celebrities and audience Q&A, and surprise experiences for Star Wars and more.

Three Star Wars Hasbro PulseCon exclusives will also be available (while supplies last). Check them out below!

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion ARC Troopers Figure 3-Pack

Star Wars: The Black Series Heroes of Endor Set

Star Wars: The Black Series Hoth Wampa Figure

Visit @HasbroPulse on Instagram and HasbroPulseCon.com for more details!

