Hasbro PulseCon: HasLab Vintage Collection Razor Crest Revealed and More

Star Wars collectors who love The Mandalorian, Jar Jar Binks, and the holidays have reason to be very happy.

At the first-ever Hasbro PulseCon this week, Hasbro revealed a galaxy of major new figures and collectibles across several lines celebrating all eras of the Star Wars saga.

Among the biggest announcements is one that’s sure to please bounty hunter fans everywhere: a new Hasbro HasLab crowdfunding campaign for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. In addition to the fan-favorite warrior’s very cool ship, the release will come with a 3.75-inch Mandalorian figure in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft goods cape -- but only if the campaign is successfully funded. Want to make it happen? This is the Way: you can pre-order and back the HasLab Razor Crest for $349.99 (US/CAN; price may differ internationally). If the campaign is backed with a minimum 6,000 backers by November 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the Razor Crest will go into production!

Hasbro also unveiled a bombad addition to the Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch series: prequel trilogy icon Jar Jar Binks. Long requested by fans, Jar Jar comes packed with his Battle of Naboo weaponry.

And there’s lots more Hasbro Star Wars goodness on the way. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Boba Fett and the Armorer of The Mandalorian will join the Black Series, along with a super-fun collection of holiday-themed stormtroopers, Dark Side Vision Rey, and more. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection devotees can look forward to several new releases, including Captain Rex and The Incinerator Trooper. Plus, Ahsoka Tano’s Jedi weapon will soon come to life as a Force FX Elite Lightsaber.

Check out all the reveals in the gallery below!





StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog