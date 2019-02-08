ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and More Join Hasbro's Galaxy of Adventures -- Exclusive Reveal

February 8, 2019
StarWars.com Team

StarWars.com has your first look at the next wave of action figures in the Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures line.

A lonely scavenger in search of belonging. A vengeful, dark warrior in a mask.

The next wave in Hasbro's Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures action figure line will introduce the next generation to even more of the saga's heroes and villains, including Rey and Kylo Ren. Joining the stars of the sequel trilogy will be figures of: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi Master who trained the future Darth Vader; Darth Maul, the Sith apprentice who murdered Qui-Gon Jinn; General Grievous, the brilliant Separatist cyborg strategist from the time of the Clone Wars; and the fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Get your first look at the new wave below ahead of Toy Fair 2019 next week, then watch for them on toy shelves this spring!

A Rey action figure, part of Hasbro's next wave of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures figures. A Kylo Ren action figure, part of Hasbro's next wave of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures figures. An Obi-Wan Kenobi action figure, part of Hasbro's next wave of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures figures. A Darth Maul action figure, part of Hasbro's next wave of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures figures. A General Grievous action figure, part of Hasbro's next wave of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures figures. A Boba Fett action figure, part of Hasbro's next wave of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures figures.

Each pack contains one 3.75-inch scale Star Wars figure, a mini comic, and a code that can be activated with a smart device to unlock more stories online.

Hasbro Galaxy of Adventures

