Exclusive: Get a First Look at IDW's SDCC Star Wars Adventures "Ashcan" Comic

Download the complete preview of the highly-anticipated comic now on StarWars.com!

While IDW Publishing's saga-spanning all-ages series Star Wars Adventures doesn't arrive until September, San Diego Comic-Con attendees will get a special early look in an "ashcan" preview.

Thanks to our friends at IDW, however, StarWars.com readers can download the complete ashcan right now: click this link to view or right click to save, or check it out in the gallery below.

Written by Landry Q. Walker -- who StarWars.com can confirm will later write for the series -- and illustrated by regular series artist Derek Charm, the preview is a charming introduction to what we can expect from Star Wars Adventures. C-3PO and Artoo address the reader, bickering and telling short stories of, well, Star Wars adventures: we see a boyish Luke Skywalker getting into trouble on Tatooine, young Anakin Skywalker fleeing with some important parts for a personal project, and more. It's delightful and the stories are genuinely surprising. The ashcan, coming to comic shops as well, also offers a glimpse of the classic 2D animation-like visual style of the ongoing series.