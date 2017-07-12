ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Exclusive: Get a First Look at IDW's SDCC Star Wars Adventures "Ashcan" Comic

July 12, 2017
July 12, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Download the complete preview of the highly-anticipated comic now on StarWars.com!

While IDW Publishing's saga-spanning all-ages series Star Wars Adventures doesn't arrive until September, San Diego Comic-Con attendees will get a special early look in an "ashcan" preview.

Thanks to our friends at IDW, however, StarWars.com readers can download the complete ashcan right now: click this link to view or right click to save, or check it out in the gallery below.

Written by Landry Q. Walker -- who StarWars.com can confirm will later write for the series -- and illustrated by regular series artist Derek Charm, the preview is a charming introduction to what we can expect from Star Wars Adventures. C-3PO and Artoo address the reader, bickering and telling short stories of, well, Star Wars adventures: we see a boyish Luke Skywalker getting into trouble on Tatooine, young Anakin Skywalker fleeing with some important parts for a personal project, and more. It's delightful and the stories are genuinely surprising. The ashcan, coming to comic shops as well, also offers a glimpse of the classic 2D animation-like visual style of the ongoing series.

    • For more on Star Wars Adventures and all things Star Wars publishing, SDCC goers should be sure to attend the panel "Lucasfilm Publishing Presents: New Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away…." Set for Friday, July 21, from 12-1 p.m., it will feature Christian Blauvelt (Star Wars Made Easy), Cullen Bunn (Darth Maul), Christie Golden (Inferno Squad), Claudia Gray (Leia: Princess of Alderaan), Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Jedi Academy: The Force Oversleeps), Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), Beth Revis (Rebel Rising), and Landry Q. Walker (Star Wars Adventures) discussing their latest stories set in a galaxy far, far away. There will also be some sneak peeks at upcoming stories, surprise guests, and giveaways.

    Look for Star Wars Adventures #1, written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Derek Charm, in stores and digital on September 6.

