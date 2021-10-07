Hauntings from Evil Anakin in IDW’s Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #4 - Exclusive Preview

As our heroes trek to Mustafar, it becomes more difficult to tell what’s real and what’s not.

Nothing good comes out of a visit to Mustafar.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #4 and the scary story “Beware…the Chosen One,” Jaxxon leads our heroes to Mustafar in the hopes of rescuing Milo, with TIEs in hot pursuit. But when something strange happens, Lina experiences a more sinister threat that she cannot explain…

Ghosts of Vader’s Castle, a 5-issue miniseries, concludes Lucasfilm and IDW’s annual tradition of hauntingly horrific Halloween-themed tales! Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #4, from writer Cavan Scott and artists Chris Fenoglio and Francesco Francavilla, arrives October 13 and is available for pre-order now on the official IDW site and at your local comic shop.

Celebrate Star Wars Reads throughout the month of October!