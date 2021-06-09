The Jedi and Nihil Clash in IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5 - Exclusive Preview

Heading for a showdown…on the junk moon.

The battle with the Nihil is far from over.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5, Jedi Masters Yoda, Buckets of Blood, and Kantam Sy head to the junk moon of Quantxi to help their Padawans. But once again, the Nihil are waiting; meanwhile, Zeen seeks out her friend Krix, only to find a less-than-warm welcome…

The High Republic Adventures #5, from writer Daniel José Older and artists Harvey Tolibao, Pow Rodrix, and Manuel Bracchi, arrives June 16 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.