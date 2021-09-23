Nightmares and a Job for Jaxxon in IDW’s Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #2 - Exclusive Preview

The frighteningly fun miniseries continues with a hare-raising tale.

When you need to go to Mustafar, you hire the best. In this case, that’s a big, green, talking rabbit.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #2 and the scary story “Attack of the 50-Foot Wookiee,” Captain Lina Graf reveals terrible nightmares of her brother in danger on Mustafar, the lava world. Determined to go and save him, she seeks out the only pilot that might be crazy enough to take on the job…

Ghosts of Vader’s Castle, a 5-issue miniseries, concludes Lucasfilm and IDW’s annual tradition of hauntingly horrific Halloween-themed tales! Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #2, from writer Cavan Scott and artists Francesco Francavilla and Derek Charm, arrives September 29 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.