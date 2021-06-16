Ancient Jedi Ruins Uncovered in IDW’s Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #2 - Exclusive Preview

Luke reaches his destination…and finds a new challenge.

Though he is strong with the Force, Luke Skywalker’s Jedi journey is just beginning.

Following the destruction of the Death Star, Luke is a hero of the Rebellion. His ultimate dream of becoming a Jedi like his father, however, will not be an easy one to achieve. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #2, Luke finally reaches the mysterious place he saw in his visions. But will it provide the answers he seeks, or more questions…?

Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #2, written by Alec Worley and illustrated by Ruairí Coleman (and based on the novel by Jason Fry), arrives June 23 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.