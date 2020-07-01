Funko's SDCC-Exclusive Sith Jet Trooper Pop! Ready for Blastoff

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker soldier gets the Pop! treatment.

What's cooler than a Sith trooper? A Sith jet trooper, of course. And soon, you can have one at home.

Vinyl figure masters Funko revealed yesterday their San Diego Comic-Con exclusive: a Funko Pop! Sith Jet Trooper figure, inspired by the memorable Final Order troops seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Featuring intricate armor detail and clever blastoff base, it will make for a unique, Palpatine-approved addition to collections in any galaxy. Check it out below!

Look for the Sith Jet Trooper Pop! to land in July 2020, available for $15 on Funko.com and Amazon.com.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog