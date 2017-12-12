ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

From Ahch-To to Table: Porg Chops

December 12, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

And they'll taste great with a little salt from Crait.

Porg fever has reached critical levels, fans can’t get enough of the little stoic-faced critters from The Last Jedi. Porg fan art is porg-popping all over the Internet and it’s time to give porgs a place at the table -- the dinner table.

Don’t worry, these aren’t as sad as they sound -- not made from actual porgs -- this meal just looks like everyone’s favorite Ahch-To residents.

Porg Chops on a blue plate with strawberries.

Porg Chops

What You’ll Need:

Black olives

Nori (dried seaweed) sheets

 

Ingredients:

4 boneless pork cutlets

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup breadcrumbs

2 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

 

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prep a baking sheet by lining it with foil, then laying a wire rack on top.

Step 2: Using kitchen shears, make two cuts on the side of the chops to form the porg’s arms. Place the chops onto the prepped baking sheet.

Step 3: Brush the chops with melted butter.

Step 4: Pour the remaining butter into a small bowl and mix together the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.

Step 5: Take the wet breadcrumb mixture and place around the top half of the chop and the wings.

    • Step 6: Bake for 25 minutes, until cooked through.

    Step 7: Use the black olives for the eyes and cut nori to create mouth details.

    Serve immediately. Savory and delicious, these little chops are sure to be a porg-tastic hit.

    Porg Chops on a wooded tray.

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

