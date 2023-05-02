ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Star Wars x Fortnite Activation to Celebrate the Prequel Trilogy

May 2, 2023
StarWars.com Team

“Find the Force” will run May 2-23.

Star Wars has returned to Fortnite.

StarWars.com is excited to announce Fortnite’s “Find the Force,” which will celebrate the Star Wars prequels with new gameplay elements, unlockables, and items in the Item Shop.

During Find the Force, several rifts will open throughout the Island, with holograms of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul waiting to train players in the Force. Players can enter the rifts and based on the trainer they interact with, they’ll emerge with their very own lightsaber — blue, green, or red — along with the ability to use one of several Force abilities, including Push, Pull, and Throw.

Further celebrating the prequels, the Island will progress through the events inspired by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with quests, characters and interactions changing. Some of the many extras also coming include Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala Outfits in the Item Shop, Republic Chests housing DC-15 blasters, Clone Trooper NPCs, and more.

Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite is a place where players can create their own worlds or squad in the classic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services.

Find the Force will run from May 2-23 at 9 a.m. EST. Whether you’re a seasoned Fortnite player or new to the game, and even if you hate sand, you should visit the Island for the latest Star Wars and Fortnite collaboration.

