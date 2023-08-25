ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Find out how to play as the fan-favorite character.

Ahsoka Tano is journeying from the galaxy far, far away to the world of Fortnite, it was announced today. On September 26, the modern Star Wars icon will become unlockable with a purchase of the current Season’s Battle Pass.

Ahsoka Tano in Fortnite

Ahsoka’s inclusion is the latest in a series of crossovers between Lucasfilm Games and Fortnite, with previous collaborations having seen Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, and prequel characters join the game. Ahsoka’s appearance in Fortnite follows the character’s breakout in her own live-action series, Ahsoka, which premiered August 22 on Disney+.

Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite is a place where players can create their own worlds or squad in the classic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
Fortnite Ahsoka Tano

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Defining Moments: Ahsoka and Anakin Say Goodbye

    October 27, 2023

    October 27, 2023

    Oct 27

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Episode Guides Now Available!

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved