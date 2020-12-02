ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

The Mandalorian Joins the Hunt in a New Season of Fortnite

December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Battle as Mando, with the Child by your side, in a gaming experience that's out of this galaxy.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. In the new season of Fortnite, the Mandalorian will join forces with a legion of notorious hunters for a game that's out of this galaxy.

Today, Epic Games revealed that the Mandalorian and the Child are among the guest stars in the game's latest release, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Zero Point. Players can join Agent Jones as he enlists the greatest Hunters across multiple Realities, including the Mandalorian himself, to stop others from escaping the Loop.

Stay on target and join the hunt as you battle for honor in an ancient arena, take on bounties from new characters, and try out exotic weapons in a chaotic fight that will determine the future of the Island.  

Among the new locations, perks, and weapons you'll find the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, which allows players to switch between melee and ranged attacks. 

And to celebrate the launch of the new season of Fortnite, from now through December 31, 2020, get up to 2 months of Disney+ from Epic Games when you make any Fortnite real money purchase in game.

This is the Way.

Fortnite and Disney+ offer.

Offer available for new Disney+ subscribers aged 18+ only. Select countries only, offer varies by country. Subscription required; after 2 months, standard monthly price until canceled. Learn more at fortnite.com/disneyplus.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #MandoMondays

star wars games The Mandalorian Fortnite

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved