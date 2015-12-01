ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Forever 21 Feels the Force with New Star Wars Line

December 1, 2015
Look for a limited-edition collection featuring Jedi, Sith, starships, and more starting December 4!

The Force gets stylish in an exciting new line. Forever 21 announced today the launch of an exclusive Star Wars capsule collection including women's, men's, and kids' clothing and accessories.

The limited-edition 30-piece line includes comfortable yet stylish body suits, sweaters, sweat pants, and T-shirts, featuring famous slogans from Star Wars and the saga's greatest icons. Get a first look in the gallery below!

    • “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Lucasfilm on this limited edition collection to bring their iconic and timeless Star Wars characters to the wardrobes of fashionable enthusiasts,” said Linda Chang, Forever 21 vice president of Merchandising. “This limited-edition line will provide our customers on-trend merchandise with the nostalgic charm of a legendary movie.”

    The limited-edition collection will launch in stores globally and on Forever21.com beginning Wednesday, December 2.

    Forever 21

