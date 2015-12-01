Forever 21 Feels the Force with New Star Wars Line

Look for a limited-edition collection featuring Jedi, Sith, starships, and more starting December 4!

The Force gets stylish in an exciting new line. Forever 21 announced today the launch of an exclusive Star Wars capsule collection including women's, men's, and kids' clothing and accessories.

The limited-edition 30-piece line includes comfortable yet stylish body suits, sweaters, sweat pants, and T-shirts, featuring famous slogans from Star Wars and the saga's greatest icons. Get a first look in the gallery below!