Force Friday II: First Look at Select New Star Wars Products

August 31, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Get a sneak peek at some new items arriving in our galaxy on Force Friday II!

New Star Wars products -- including many inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- hit stores on Force Friday II. And if you're wondering what you might find, fear not: StarWars.com has the intel you need. Check out the guide below to see some of the toys, clothing, and other Force-powered items arriving in our galaxy tomorrow!

Bioworld

A collection of Star Wars merchandise, including hats, wallets, and keychains, all branded with Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Japanese symbols.

Star Wars Collection, exclusive to Spencer's.

 

Campbell's
A collection of Campbell's soup cans decorated with Captain Phasma, Rey, Finn, BB-8, and a Praetorian Guard.

Campbell's Star Wars: The Last JediCampbell's is celebrating Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Collect the new villains and heroes from the First Order and the Resistance including Rey, Finn, BB-8, Captain Phasma, and the Praetorian Guard as the perfect addition to your Star Wars and Campbell's collection.

 

Cufflinks.com and NordstromGold cufflinks shaped like the Rebel insignia.

Rebel Insignia Cufflinks: Available at Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com.

Cufflinks shaped like Porgs.

Porg Cufflinks: Available at Cufflinks.com.

 

Disney Parks

A blue toy lightsaber, along with a hilt stand and the box it comes in.

Premium Rey Lightsaber – Parks Exclusive: This collectible lightsaber features authentic lights and sounds and includes a removable blade. This product also includes a belt clip, a hilt display stand and a wall mount display. The lightsaber includes 3 “AA” batteries, which make this saber ready for instant action.

 

Disney Store

Action figures inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Rey, Kylo Ren, a Praetorian Guard, and a stormtrooper.Star Wars Elite Series Die Cast Action Figures: Star Wars Elite Series Die Cast Action Figures inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi (characters included: Kylo Ren (unmasked), Rey, Luke Skywalker, First Order Judicial Stormtrooper, Praetorian Guard, R2-D2). A premium line of die cast action figures featuring characters inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Available exclusively at Disney Store, DisneyStore.com, and Disney Parks.

 

Fifth Sun

A collection of t-shirts inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Shirts: Available at various retailers.

GAP

A collection of sweatshirts, sweatpants, and t-shirts inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Clothing: Available at GAP.com.

 

Hallmark

General Leia, Finn, Rey, Kylo Ren, Supreme Leader Snoke, Praetorian Guard, and BB-9E plush toys by Hallmark.

Itty Bitty Plush: Limited Edition General Leia, Finn, Rey, Limited Edition Kylo Ren, 2 pack Supreme Leader Snoke & Praetorian Guard (Limited Quantity-Hallmark.com exclusive), and BB-9E.

 

A Rey ornament, a BB-8 mug, and a Praetorian Guard ornament.

Home/Keepsake Ornaments: BB-8 Mug with Sound, Rey Keepsake Ornament, and Praetorian Guard Keepsake Ornament.

 

HasbroA Star Wars Force Link BB-8 2-in-1 Mega Playset by Hasbro. The left side of the image demonstrates what the BB-8 toy looks like closed. The right side shows the playset inside when it's opened.

Star Wars Force Link BB-8 2-in-1 Mega Playset: Activate amazing Force Link sounds, phrases, and lights in the BB-8 2-in-1 Mega playset, including Force Link wearable technology! BB-8 easily opens to reveal a multi-level playset including 3 Force Link activation areas with lights and sounds, as well as 6 areas of play and awesome play features including trap doors, firing projectiles, and more! The BB-8 2-in-1 Mega playset also includes two 3.75-inch scale Force Link-activated figures -- Supreme Leader Snoke and Elite Praetorian Guard (with Single Blade) -- so kids can immediately imagine recreating their own Star Wars action!An electronic toy replica of Poe Dameron's helmet.


Star Wars The Black Series Poe Dameron Electronic X-Wing Pilot Helmet: Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with helmets from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. An ace X-wing fighter pilot, Poe Dameron is a leader in the Resistance’s fight against the evil First Order. Imagine soaring into battle alongside the Resistance with this Poe Dameron Electronic X-Wing Pilot helmet that features an internal microphone that activates battle sounds and interaction with Poe’s right-hand droid, BB-8! Helmet also features a retractable polarizing visor and speech projector, so kids can imagine gearing up like Poe Dameron and blasting into the fight against the First Order. A red waffle inspired by Darth Maul.

Star Wars Force Link Starter Set: Bring the galaxy to life with Force Link! Recreate the adventures of a galaxy far, far away with Force Link, a new interactive play system from Hasbro that gives kids the sound effects and phrases from the Star Wars movies right in the palms of their hands! Wear Force Link wearable technology to activate lights, sounds, and phrases in Force Link-activated figures, accessories, vehicles, and playsets! With Force Link, kids can bring some of their favorite Star Wars adventures to life! When kids wear the included Force Link wearable technology and pick up the included 3.75-inch scale Kylo Ren figure, they can activate authentic sounds and phrases! Kids can imagine sending Kylo Ren into fiery battle with the included Lightsaber accessory, and imagine recreating their favorite scenes and adventures from Star Wars.

 

Her Universe

A woman models a Star Wars: The Last Jedi tour t-shirt. The front features The Last Jedi characters, while the back lists the dates of all the Skywalker Saga movies to date.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Tour Tee: Cold shoulder raglan style tee with The Last Jedi artwork on the front and a "tour" style list of each Star Wars film in chronological order on the back.

 

Jay Franco

Star Wars Forces of Destiny May The Force Be With Us Twin/Full Comforter: Features artwork and designs from the hit animated series.

 

LEGO

A LEGO First Order Heavy Assault Walker, completely assembled next to its original box.

First Order Heavy Assault Walker: Grab the First Order Heavy Assault Walker and lumber into battle against Poe, Rey and the Resistance allies. Fire the head-mounted spring-loaded shooters and take aim with the rapid-fire stud shooter on top. When you run short on ammo, open the compartments and reload. If the Resistance fighters get too close, drop the mines at the back to give them a big surprise! Can the Resistance defeat this tough walker? That's for you to decide…

 

littleBits

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit box and assembled R2-D2 toy.Droid Inventor Kit: Kids can create their own droid and bring it to life using littleBits electronic Bits! With the Droid Inventor app, they’ll give their droid new abilities and take it on 17+ missions. Then they’ll level-up their inventor skills, reconfiguring parts to design any droid they can dream up.

 

Northwest

On the left, a porg pillow and throw blanket set. On the right, a Chewbacca and porg throw blanket.

Porg Pillow & Throw Set and Chewbacca & Porgs Throw: Features the iconic Chewbacca with his new, adorable porg friends. Fuzzy blankets and cuddly pillow buddy sets are as cute as the porgs!

 

Pendleton

Two blankets inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi feature Rey with a raised lightsaber and Chewbacca with porgs.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blanket: Flanked by the Millennium Falcon, Rey stands at the center, raising her lightsaber in a gesture of defiance against the First Order... This exclusive Pendleton design is available in a hand-numbered edition of 1,977 with a custom Star Wars label and Certificate of Authenticity.

Star Wars A New Alliance Blanket: The perfect gift for your favorite young Padawan: a child-sized blanket featuring Chewbacca and his new friends, the porgs.

 

Petco

Petco strikes again with their The Last Jedi collection of pet toys! There’s vehicles to tug on, BB-9E and the Praetorian Guard to fetch, even a Chewie and porg set to snuggle with!

 

Pottery Barn Kids

    • Star Wars: The Last Jedi Bedding: Make the jump to hyperspace with our a new epic space battle quilt, a sheet set featuring The Last Jedi characters with a fresh color palette with pops of yellow, sweet decorative pillows, and the Millennium Falcon makes a stop in your kids bedroom as a floor pillow! Bedtime has never been more thrilling!

     

    Propel

    Three Propel Star Wars Battle Drones: the T64 X-wing Starfighter, TIE Advanced X1, and the 74Z Speeder Bike quadcopter, all featured with their boxes.

    Propel Star Wars Battle Drones: Bring the magic of flight to a whole new dimension with the Propel T64 X-wing starfighter, TIE Advanced X1 and the 74Z Speeder Bike quadcopter. You can fly these drones at top speeds up to 35 miles per hour and engage friends and family in exciting multiplayer battles! Now comes with a companion app.

     

    Sales OneR2-D2 and Millennium Falcon silver-plated pendant necklaces with gems in the center.

    Star Wars Necklaces: Star Wars R2-D2 Cutout w/ Gem Pendant Silver Plated Necklace, 16" + 2" ex and Star Wars Millennium Falcon w/ Gem Necklace. Available at Kohl's.

     

    Sphero

    BB-8, R2-D2, and BB-9E toy robots.

    BB-8 App-Enabled Droid, R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid, and BB-9E App-Enabled Droid: BB-8, BB-9E, and R2-D2 are astromech droids from a galaxy far, far away.... Powered by the new Sphero App-Enabled Droids app, drive your droids, send them on patrol together, and more. Roam iconic ship interiors and memorable locations from the Star Wars saga through augmented reality and the Droid Trainer accessory. Each droid has different holographic environments to explore. These droids span decades of adventure from Star Wars saga – iconic R2-D2 is a veteran of the Rebel Alliance, BB-8 is a trusty astromech droid of the Resistance, and BB-9E is the First Order’s rolling menace. The specialized tech in these droids make them unlike any other. Watch them interact together and view films from the Star Wars saga with BB-8, BB-9E, and R2-D2 reacting by your side. Immerse yourself in the Star Wars galaxy. These are the droids you’re looking for.

     

    Spin Master

    A remote control toy BB-8 and box.

    Hero Droid BB-8: Bring home a beloved and iconic Star Wars character with Hero Droid BB-8! This interactive droid stands at a lifelike scale of 16 inches tall (19 inches with antenna). It moves smoothly and is capable of realistic interactions – just like in the film! Set Hero Droid BB-8 to Follow Me mode and it will roll beside you just as loyally as it would follow Rey or Poe! With voice recognition and remote control capabilities, it is fully interactive and ready to spin into action.


    * Limited quantity available at select mass retailers.


