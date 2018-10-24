First Look: Black Series Favorites Strike Back in Hasbro’s New Archive Collection

When 900-years-old you reach, look as good as the new Black Series Yoda you will not. Hmmm?
It’s been five years since Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series, the exquisitely detailed and highly-articulated 6-inch line of action figures, first hit store shelves. While the sculpts have largely remained the same, recent advancements in painting technology, inflated after-market pricing, and the exuberance of fans looking to play and display some of the earliest figures in the line has resulted in a special edition: the all-new Archive collection.