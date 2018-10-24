First Look: Black Series Favorites Strike Back in Hasbro’s New Archive Collection

The Archive line has been two years in the making, due in large part to the fans who talk directly to the Hasbro executives on the convention circuit. “We’ve actually been discussing this in one form or another for literally the past two years,” Schneider says. “And it was just based on this idea: Fans would say, ‘It’s great that you’re releasing 4-LOM. I want 4-LOM. But for 4-LOM to make sense, I also need Boba Fett and Bossk and IG-88.” Boba Fett was, after all, the very first Black Series figure to be in fan’s hands with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive released ahead of the full line in 2013.

And last year, as more characters from A New Hope joined the Black Series ranks, collectors began clamoring for Luke Skywalker in X-wing gear, the coveted first figure in the original Black Series release. “There’s a reason that we released those figures first,” Schneider says. “And now that we’re five years out from the launch of Black Series, we kind of need to bring them back.”

Beyond fan demands, executives also noticed that the excitement over collecting those figures that were no longer in production was causing the prices to skyrocket on third-party sites. “The after-market prices were crazy,” Schneider says. “These [normally $20] figures are selling for over $100.”

They knew they had to respond to the demand by supplying store shelves, but they didn’t want to devalue the earlier versions either. “We wanted to do two things: we want to bring new collectors into the Black Series and we want to respect and be honest with the collectors we already have,” Evans says. “We didn’t want to devalue the collections people have spent a lot of time and a lot of effort and a lot of money on…on an emotional level, let alone a business level.”

By packing the Archive line on the blaster cards, shown for the first time at New York Comic Con, the newer figures are set apart from their predecessors at a glance.

Capturing Yoda’s features

The newer versions also benefit from newer Photo Real technology that has made recent figures look even more like tiny plastic doppelgängers to their on-screen counterparts.

“The figures themselves are essentially the same,” Evans says. “We’re using the same molds and using the same kind of tooling.” But the newer paint application process adds depth and nuance to facial features, bringing new life to the older figures. “Yoda in particular is a perfect example of where Photo Real really comes into play,” Evans says, noting the figure is his personal favorite from the new line. “I wasn’t satisfied with the deco previously. It’s Yoda! You have to deliver Yoda really well…. When you look at the puppet or the CG character, there’s a lot more soul in those eyes. I think with Photo Real we can take those images and apply them directly onto the sculpt and therefore give a much more sophisticated palette for the eyes, which as everyone knows are the windows to the soul. For Yoda, that’s really, really important.”

The new paint also adds a depth to the shading, especially in the crinkles and wrinkles of the wise Jedi Master’s nearly 900-year-old face. “We can really get a very expressive and emotional image on that figure, far and above how we did it originally the first time around,” Evans says.