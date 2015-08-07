Fantasy Flight Games Preview: August 2015

The summer days may be getting hotter, but Fantasy Flight Games is staying cool with the release of several expansion packs for X-Wing Miniatures and Star Wars Imperial Assault. Check out a special preview below, including images and descriptions!

X-Wing: Wave VII

SLAM into the middle of your enemy’s starfighters. Pummel your foes with plasma torpedoes and ion bombs. Eliminate everyone who would come between you and your bounty! The explosive seventh wave of X-Wing starship expansions introduces new starships to each of the game’s three factions, including two for the Scum and Villainy faction and one each for the Rebels and Imperials.



Hound’s Tooth Expansion Pack

Kihraxz Fighter Expansion Pack

K-wing Expansion Pack

TIE Punisher Expansion Pack



A modified YV-666 light freighter, Hound’s Tooth was the signature vessel of one of the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunters and slavers, the fearsome Trandoshan Bossk.

The Hound’s Tooth Expansion Pack brings this infamous freighter to life as a towering, large-base miniature starship for the Scum and Villainy faction, rendered at the game’s standard 1/270 scale. You’ll also find four YV-666 ship cards, a new mission, and 13 upgrades, including the Hound’s Tooth Title, which allows your YV-666 pilot to survive imminent destruction by escaping aboard the Nashtah Pup, a unique Z-95 Headhunter. The Hound’s Tooth Expansion Pack also comes with a ship card for the Nashtah Pup and the rules for deploying it, though to fly it, you’ll need the miniature starship from the Most Wanted Expansion Pack or the Z-95 Headhunter Expansion Pack.

X-Wing: Kihraxz Fighter Expansion Pack – $14.95

Modeled after Incom’s popular X-wing starfighter, the versatile Kihraxz was developed specifically for the Black Sun crime syndicate, whose highly-paid ace pilots demanded a nimble, powerful ship to match their skills. It arrives to X-Wing as a well-rounded, small-base, Scum and Villainy starship with three attack, two agility, four hull, and one shield. You gain one of these miniature starfighters in the Kihraxz Fighter Expansion Pack, carefully pre-painted and sculpted at the game’s standard 1/270 scale. Additionally, the Kihraxz Fighter Expansion Pack comes with four ship cards, five upgrades, a maneuver dial, and all the tokens you need to fly this fighter into any battle in which the galaxy’s Scum have a vested interest.

X-Wing: K-wing Expansion Pack – $19.95

A heavily armed bomber that could double as an escort or reconnaissance vessel, the Rebellion’s K-wing was frequently flown on strafing runs against planetary targets and slow-moving capital ships. In X-Wing, the K-wing’s surprising acceleration, heavy armor plating, and devastating ordnance make it an outstanding ship for hit-and-run operations. Its four shields and five hull make it one of the game's most durable small-base fighters, and it pairs this durability with a primary turret weapon that boasts an attack value of “2.” On top of this, the ship comes with the new SLAM action, which allows it to race across the battlefield and deploy its bombs at an unprecedented speed. In addition to its pre-painted K-wing miniature, sculpted at 1/270 scale, the K-wing Expansion Pack comes with four ship cards and nine upgrades that dramatically improve the efficiency of your ordnance.