Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: June 2015

Decide the fate of the galaxy with one roll of the dice!

This June, from the minds that brought you Armada and Edge of the Empire, comes a new wave of roleplaying and card games guaranteed to light up your living room table! Check out a special preview of the latest Star Wars expansion packs below, including descriptions and a gallery.

Star Wars: Force and Destiny Beginner Game – ($29.95)

“I am a Jedi, like my father before me." –Luke Skywalker

Follow your destiny with the Star Wars: Force and Destiny Beginner Game, the perfect entry into the Star Wars: Force and Destiny role-playing experience for players of all skill levels!

With its complete, learn-as-you-go adventure, players can open the box, ignite their lightsabers, and explore their destinies as Force users in the Star Wars galaxy. Pre-generated character folios keep the rules right at your fingertips, while custom dice and an exciting narrative gameplay system advance your story with every roll.

The Star Wars: Force and Destiny Beginner Game includes:

• one 32-page adventure book, one 48-page rulebook, and one introduction sheet

• four full-color character folios

• one full-color double-sided foldout map

• 14 custom dice

• eight destiny tokens and 55 character tokens

Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Desperate Allies – ($29.95)

“The more you tighten your grip, Tarkin, the more star systems will slip through your fingers.” -Princess Leia

Use your words to fight for freedom with Desperate Allies, a sourcebook for Diplomats in the Star Wars: Age of Rebellion roleplaying game. The Galactic Civil War and its military battles are at the very heart of Age of Rebellion, but without Diplomats to spread hope and convert new systems to the cause, war is just meaningless bloodshed. With this career supplement, you can join in tense negotiations, make last-minute deals, and keep the flame of freedom alight in a galaxy overwhelmed by fear of the Empire.

In this book, you’ll find three new playable species – Caamasi, Neimoidian, and Gossam – as well as three new specializations for Diplomats: Advocate, Analyst, and Propagandist. You’ll also find plenty of items and vehicles to ensure your Diplomats are completely outfitted for whatever dangers they may face in the service of the Alliance to Restore the Republic. Finally, Desperate Allies introduces rules for creating Rebel bases, allowing you to enrich your campaign with any kind of base.

Star Wars: The Card Game Attack Run Force Pack – ($14.95)

“The battle station is heavily shielded and carries a firepower greater than half the star fleet. Its defenses are designed around a direct, large-scale assault. A small one-man fighter should be able to penetrate the outer defense.” –General Dodonna, Star Wars: A New Hope

Relive the climax of Star Wars: A New Hope with Attack Run, the fourth Force Pack in the Rogue Squadron cycle for Star Wars: The Card Game. Within this Force Pack, you’ll find new pilots alongside the starships they fly. This Force Pack continues the main themes of the Rogue Squadron cycle with pilot versions of iconic heroes and villains such as Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett.

Whether you pilot Slave I for the Scum and Villainy of the galaxy or fly a B-wing with Keyan Farlander, you’ll find cards to support your affiliation of choice with the 10 objective sets (two copies each of five unique sets) in this Force Pack. Evade authorities with the Smugglers and Spies, pilot Vader’s unique TIE Advanced, or fly into the Death Star’s vulnerable trench and start your Attack Run!