-
Kouhun
While they originally hail from the jungle planet of Indoumodo, Kouhun’s are adaptable enough to call just about anywhere in the galaxy home. They’re mult-legged arthropods that slink and crawl on just about any surface. Their venom is particularly deadly to humanoid species, which is why Jango Fett gave a pair of them to Zam Wessel in their attempt to assassinate Senator Padme Amidala.
Appearances
Locations
-
Coruscant
-
Indoumodo
Dimensions
-
Length: 0.3m
Weapons
-
Venom glands
Vehicles
-
ASN-121 droid