  • Kouhun

    databank

    Kouhun

    While they originally hail from the jungle planet of Indoumodo, Kouhun’s are adaptable enough to call just about anywhere in the galaxy home. They’re mult-legged arthropods that slink and crawl on just about any surface. Their venom is particularly deadly to humanoid species, which is why Jango Fett gave a pair of them to Zam Wessel in their attempt to assassinate Senator Padme Amidala.

Appearances
Locations
Dimensions
  • Length: 0.3m
Weapons
  • Venom glands
Vehicles
  • ASN-121 droid

