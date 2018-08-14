ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

This Ewok Rice Bowl Will Make You Say 'Yub Nub!'

August 14, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Make a tasty meal in the image of Endor's furry inhabitants.

Ewoks: friend or foe? It depends on whether they’ve strung you up for a BBQ or whether they think of you as some kind of god.

Still it’s hard to resist a furry face and sweet eyes, but instead of heading to the Endor moon, now you can make your own little Ewok pal at home -- with an Ewok Rice Bowl! These flavorsome bowls are made with brown rice imbued with rich coconut milk, topped off with vegetables and fruit. In the end you’ll have a happy little rebel friend looking back at you.

When you’ve finished making this delightful dish, you’ll surely be accepted as part of the tribe.

Standing on a log, Wicket raises his arm in Return of the Jedi.

 Ewok Rice Bowl

What You'll Need:

  • inari (aburaage) tofu pockets, seasoned
  • Cherries
  • Plum
  • Kiwi
  • mushroom

Coconut brown rice ingredients:
  • 1 cup brown rice
  • 1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk
  • 1 cup water
  • Pinch of sugar
  • Pinch of salt

Step 1: Rinse the rice under water a few times, then drain completely.

Step 2: In a saucepan stir together the rice, coconut milk, water, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil.

Step 3: Reduce heat and cover, then simmer for 18 minutes.

An Ewok rice bowl.

Step 4: Fluff with a fork, then scoop into a bowl, reserving approximately ½ cup.

Inari and fruits to finish making an Ewok rice bowl.

Inari placed around the edges of the Ewok rice bowl.

Step 5: Separate the inari and place around the edges of the bowl, leaving an empty center area.

Brown rice, added to a Ewok rice bowl to form ears.

Step 6: Add the rest of the brown rice on the sides for the ears.

Step 7: Cut a cherry to create the nose, and carve two small ovals out of the plum for the eyes.

Step 8: Slice the mushroom to form the mouth.

Step 9: Cut strips of kiwi to add the details to the cowl.

A finished Ewok rice bowl.

Step 10: Once everything is in place the bowl is ready to serve. Yub nub!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

