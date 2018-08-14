This Ewok Rice Bowl Will Make You Say 'Yub Nub!'

Make a tasty meal in the image of Endor's furry inhabitants.

Ewoks: friend or foe? It depends on whether they’ve strung you up for a BBQ or whether they think of you as some kind of god.

Still it’s hard to resist a furry face and sweet eyes, but instead of heading to the Endor moon, now you can make your own little Ewok pal at home -- with an Ewok Rice Bowl! These flavorsome bowls are made with brown rice imbued with rich coconut milk, topped off with vegetables and fruit. In the end you’ll have a happy little rebel friend looking back at you.

When you’ve finished making this delightful dish, you’ll surely be accepted as part of the tribe.

Ewok Rice Bowl

What You'll Need:

