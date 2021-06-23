Durge Enters the Fray in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11 - Exclusive Preview

The fan-favorite bounty hunter makes his debut in modern Star Wars storytelling!

Durge fans, get ready.

The popular bounty hunter, originally created for Genndy Tartakovsky’s classic Clone Wars 2D Micro Series, is making the jump to modern Star Wars storytelling. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11, part of the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, Durge makes his first full appearance while seeking a bounty; unfortunately, it leads him to cross paths with Aphra and Sana Starros…

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, arrives June 30 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.