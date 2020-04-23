ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original Revealed

April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Our favorite rogue archaeologist to star in a new audio drama. (Don't tell Darth Vader.)

The doctor is in once more!

StarWars.com and This Week! In Star Wars are excited to reveal Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original, an expanded adaptation of the kinda good, kinda bad archaeologist's introduction in Marvel’s Darth Vader series. In the story, Aphra makes a deal with the Sith Lord -- never the best idea -- and begins a memorable (mis)adventure. You can get a first look at the cover below.

Doctor Aphra Audio Original cover

Written by Sarah Kuhn, the audio drama will feature a full cast and include new scenes with some familiar faces. (And we're sure that murder-droids Triple Zero and Bee Tee will be just as -- if not more -- frightening in audio form.) Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original will be available for download everywhere audiobooks are sold on July 21.

Watch a message from Sarah Kuhn and see Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original on This Week! In Star Wars in the videos below!


