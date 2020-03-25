ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

It's a Hoth Heist in Doctor Aphra #1 - Exclusive

March 25, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The galaxy's shadiest archaeologist strikes back.

You'd have to be crazy to go to Hoth after the Empire's arrival.

Or you'd have to be Doctor Aphra.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #1, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, our favorite rogue archaeologist leads a daring heist on the infamous ice planet. Befitting Aphra's penchant for only the most dangerous jobs, her target, of course, is Imperial cargo. But things quickly turn complicated...

Look for Doctor Aphra #1, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta, with a cover by Valentina Remenar, coming soon. For more on Doctor Aphra, check out StarWars.com's interview with Alyssa Wong!

Doctor Aphra #1 cover Doctor Aphra #1 (2020) page 1 Doctor Aphra #1 (2020) page 2 Doctor Aphra #1 (2020) page 3 Doctor Aphra #1 (2020) page 4 Doctor Aphra #1 (2020) page 5

