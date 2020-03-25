It's a Hoth Heist in Doctor Aphra #1 - Exclusive

The galaxy's shadiest archaeologist strikes back.

You'd have to be crazy to go to Hoth after the Empire's arrival.

Or you'd have to be Doctor Aphra.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #1, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, our favorite rogue archaeologist leads a daring heist on the infamous ice planet. Befitting Aphra's penchant for only the most dangerous jobs, her target, of course, is Imperial cargo. But things quickly turn complicated...

Look for Doctor Aphra #1, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta, with a cover by Valentina Remenar, coming soon. For more on Doctor Aphra, check out StarWars.com's interview with Alyssa Wong!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog