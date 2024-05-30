ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Dave Filoni and Leslye Headland Talk Star Wars

May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Listen as Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer and The Acolyte creator sit down to discuss the power and breadth of Star Wars storytelling.

After nearly 50 years of Star Wars storytelling, it’s not uncommon for fans of the franchise to grow up to tell their own Star Wars stories. With The Acolyte launching next week, creator Leslye Headland’s dream becomes a reality.

To celebrate this new chapter in an unseen era of Star Wars storytelling, Headland recently sat down with Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer Dave Filoni for a directors-on-directors conversation about their fandom and love of filmmaking. From examining the Sith to Anakin Skywalker’s fall from the light, the connection between Ahsoka Tano and Jecki Lon, and the power of the Jedi, Filoni and Headland ruminate on the DNA of what inspired Star Wars creator George Lucas and how the galaxy still inspires them today.

Watch the new featurette, “Star Wars Conversations with Dave Filoni and Leslye Headland,” below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Dave Filoni Leslye Headland

