Star Wars: The Clone Wars Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary with SDCC Panel

Dave Filoni and special guests will gather for a look back at the beloved show.

Ahsoka. Anakin. The Separatists. The Republic.

We love Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Lucasfilm announced today that it's celebrating the landmark 10th anniversary of the beloved CG animated series with a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Dave Filoni, supervising director, and special guests will share a look back at the show and its many incredible stories. The panel will be held at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday, July 19, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in room 6BCF. We can't wait.

In the summer of 2008, Star Wars: The Clone Wars made its debut, following young Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and her master Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars -- along with clones, Sith, senators, Jedi, and more heroes and villains of a galaxy far, far away. The show was created and executive produced by George Lucas and shepherded by Filoni, further exploring the characters of the films, while introducing some major new ones. Running for six seasons, Star Wars: The Clone Wars became an Emmy winner and a generation's entry point into the saga, and changed Star Wars forever.

