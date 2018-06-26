ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary with SDCC Panel

June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Dave Filoni and special guests will gather for a look back at the beloved show.

Ahsoka. Anakin. The Separatists. The Republic.

We love Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Lucasfilm announced today that it's celebrating the landmark 10th anniversary of the beloved CG animated series with a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Dave Filoni, supervising director, and special guests will share a look back at the show and its many incredible stories. The panel will be held at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday, July 19, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in room 6BCF. We can't wait.

In the summer of 2008, Star Wars: The Clone Wars made its debut, following young Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and her master Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars -- along with clones, Sith, senators, Jedi, and more heroes and villains of a galaxy far, far away. The show was created and executive produced by George Lucas and shepherded by Filoni, further exploring the characters of the films, while introducing some major new ones. Running for six seasons, Star Wars: The Clone Wars became an Emmy winner and a generation's entry point into the saga, and changed Star Wars forever.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Dave Filoni Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Chart a Course to Mandalore

    March 16, 2023

    March 16, 2023

    Mar 16

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

    Star Wars Inside Intel: The Nightsisters

    January 14, 2022

    January 14, 2022

    Jan 14

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Darren Marshall Talks Clone Wars Design in New Special Edition - Excerpt

    January 10, 2022

    January 10, 2022

    Jan 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved