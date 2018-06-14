ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Celebrate "I Am Your Father's Day" with a Dark Side Treat: Darth Vader Bow TIE Cookies!

June 14, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Perfect for dads in any galaxy.

Father’s Day can be complicated. One day you think your dad is a navigator on a spice freighter only to find out -- well, like I said, it’s complicated.

To celebrate your own father, bake up a batch of TIE Advanced X1 starfighter cookie accessories. Made to look like a dapper necktie and inspired by Darth Vader’s iconic experimental TIE fighter, these treats will prove worthy in both blasting rebel starfighters and hunger.

These stylish cookies are the tastiest ships in the Imperial Starfighter Corps and are sure to make you want to rule the galaxy with your dad this Father’s Day.

A plate of bowtie shaped cookies decorated to look like TIE fighters.

Darth Vader Bow TIE Cookies

What You’ll Need:

  • 1 bow tie cookie cutter
  • White icing
  • Black icing
  • Red confetti sprinkles

Ingredients:
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Black food gel dye

Step 1: In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until combined.

Step 3: Add the egg, vanilla, and a small amount of black food gel dye.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together, and turns gray in color.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment paper.

A bowtie cookie cutter pressed into cookie dough with a rolling pin above it.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use the bow tie cutter to cut out the shapes and transfer onto the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

A bowtie cookie frosted to look like a TIE fighter.

A bowtie cookie is frosted to look like a TIE fighter.

Step 9: With a #3 tip and white icing, pipe a circle in the center of the tie, adding a small line across the top. Then pipe the side wings, and details to form a TIE fighter shape.

A bowtie cookie is frosted to look like a TIE fighter.

Step 10: Use the black icing and a #2 tip to create the center window and details.

Step 11: Add two red sprinkles at the base of the window, adhering with more icing.

Step 12: When the icing is dry, the cookies are ready to serve.

You may dispense with the pleasantries -- enjoy these cookies and Happy Father's Day!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

