Figure out if your father is more of a bounty hunter, a senator, or a Jedi Knight.

Were you born to someone resilient, charismatic, and just a little bit scruffy-looking like Han Solo? Or perhaps raised by someone noble, wise, and protective like Bail Organa? In honor of Father's Day, StarWars.com wants to help you figure out which Star Wars character is most like your dad (or the most important paternal figure in your life) with our latest quiz.