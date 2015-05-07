Darth Vader #5 - Exclusive Preview!

Darth Vader continues his hunt for those who would replace him at the Emperor's side!

The Dark Lord of the Sith is angry.

In Marvel's Darth Vader by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca, the Emperor's chief enforcer looks to reestablish his standing after the destruction of the Death Star and find the Rebel pilot who destroyed the Empire's ultimate weapon. He plots, manipulates, and destroys his way to results. And his mission is not over.

Check out an exclusive first look at issue #5 (on sale May 13) below, in which Vader, with a droid army at his command, travels into deep space...