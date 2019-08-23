D23 Expo 2019: 6 Highlights from the Mandalorian Trailer

Get your first look at the masked warrior and the world of The Mandalorian, coming to Disney+ on November 12.

“Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. Don’t you agree?”

Fans attending the Disney+ Showcase panel at D23 Expo were among the first in the world to get a glimpse inside the world of The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars live-action series making its debut on the Disney+ streaming service on November 12. Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, the series will herald the arrival of a Mandalorian warrior in the outer reaches of the galaxy far, far away.

On Friday we got our first action-packed introduction to the series through its first trailer: a gritty montage of new characters; a closer at the titular Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal; supporting characters including Greef Karga and Cara Dune, played by Carl Weathers and Gina Carano, respectively; and so much more, set to a thundering soundtrack that heralds the brave new world they inhabit.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.



Here are our 6 favorite moments.

1. Stormtrooper buckets on pikes.

From the opening shot, its clear that this is going to be a different kind of Star Wars story. A handful of stromtrooper helmets have been abandoned in the dust, while about a half dozen more have been impaled on pikes. This set up seems to be a warning that the Empire has no authority here, at least not anymore.

2. The Razor Crest takes flight.

Fans in the room for the Mandalorian panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago this year got a glimpse of the Razor Crest in some behind-the-scenes footage of a ship model flying on a special motion-control rig. But as seen soaring through the trailer, above a lush forest and a barren desert, we feel confident that this craft is about to become a welcome addition to a longstanding tradition of Star Wars ships and vehicles that become characters in their own right.

3. Death troopers? Here?

The Empire may have fallen, but some of its most fearsome elite soldiers and battle tech may still be wreaking havoc and destruction throughout the galaxy. Just watch that lone AT-ST clomping through the trees and the firing squad of what appear to be death troopers.

4. An IG unit not to mess with.

Although we don’t yet know much about the IG unit seen accompanying the masked hero, we are sure we wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of this twirling, quick-blasting droid.

5. The Mandalorian has arrived.

We see the Mandalorian warrior stepping off his craft, backlit by a blazing sunset, and tapping his blaster, but these quieter moments are all just a prelude to the heart-pumping sequence when he springs into gun-blazing action.

6. Encased in carbonite.

In a gasp-worthy reveal, another hapless soul has been encased in carbonite, suffering the same fate as Han Solo when he neglected to make good on his debt to Jabba the Hutt. Welcome to the underworld of bounty hunters.