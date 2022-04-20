ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Matt Cabral

A full-time freelance writer hailing from Fall River, Massachusetts, Matt Cabral has been covering film, television, video games, and all things geeky for over a decade. When not weaving words for the likes of IGN, Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, and Marvel.com, Matt works as a consultant on some of the biggest video games to ever blister your thumbs. Matt can can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and in the basement of an abandoned building hoarding all the med-kits, ammo crates, and canned goods.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Seeing A New Hope with my parents at a drive-in theater.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Han Solo
FAVORITE SCENE
Princess Leia rescue mission on the Death Star.
