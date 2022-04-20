A full-time freelance writer hailing from Fall River, Massachusetts, Matt Cabral has been covering film, television, video games, and all things geeky for over a decade. When not weaving words for the likes of IGN, Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, and Marvel.com, Matt works as a consultant on some of the biggest video games to ever blister your thumbs. Matt can can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and in the basement of an abandoned building hoarding all the med-kits, ammo crates, and canned goods.
As Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Comes to Nintendo Switch, Sam Witwer Looks Back
April 20, 2022
How LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Leveling-Up the Fan-Favorite Franchise
April 5, 2022
Hands-On With LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
March 29, 2022
10 of the Best Star Wars Video Game Characters
September 10, 2021
The Minecraft Star Wars DLC is the Way
November 16, 2020
Over 20 Years After Its Debut, the Force - and Fandom - is Still Strong with Star Wars Episode I: Racer
October 27, 2020
Star Wars Pinball Readies to Change the Game at Home
October 9, 2020
5 Ways Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet Takes You Back to Gaming's Glory Days
April 28, 2020
10 Secrets and Surprises from The Skywalker Legacy Documentary
April 1, 2020
A Peek at the Disney Magic Powering Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
January 10, 2020
In the Thrilling Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, You're Caught in an Epic Clash
December 20, 2019
Inside the Cinematic Storytelling and Thoughtful Combat of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
November 15, 2019
5 Reasons We’re Excited for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
October 24, 2019
How Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Weaves an Authentic Jedi Story
October 23, 2019
We Played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and We Love It!
October 17, 2019
Inside Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with Respawn's Aaron Contreras
June 18, 2019
Star Wars Battlefront II Brings Players New "Capital Supremacy" Mode
March 27, 2019
Battlefront II Update Brings New Maps, New Mode, and Most Importantly...Jetpacks
February 28, 2018
From Praetorians to Porgs, Here Are 5 Reasons Jedi Challenges' The Last Jedi Update is Essential
February 23, 2018
