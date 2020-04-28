5 Ways Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet Takes You Back to Gaming's Glory Days

The replica is a Death Star-destroying blast from the past.

The folks at Arcade 1Up are no strangers to turning the dreams of gamers and collectors into realities. Their affordable line of in-home arcade cabinets have allowed fans to enjoy their favorite coin-op classics, from Space Invaders to Centipede, in the comfort of their homes.

Their latest offering is the best yet, though, as it not only ratchets the arcade realism with a number of new features, but also caters to high-score chasers from a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars Home Arcade Game delivers all the Death Star-obliterating thrills of Atari's 1983 arcade shooter, without the hassle of having to continuously pump quarters into a slot.

In addition to letting you relive indelible childhood moments spent blasting through the trench run, the ¾ scale machine is packed with fan-pleasing, arcade-accurate details. Whether you've been waiting 30-plus years to nail that thermal exhaust port or you're in the market for a cool, new Star Wars collectible, here's five reasons this iconic cabinet would make a great addition to any game cave or family room.

1. Three games in one.

The original Atari game you played in arcades, pizza parlors, and bowling alleys deservedly gets the machine's top billing, but it's also packed with two worthy sequels -- The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The former leverages the same vector graphics presentation, but shifts the targets to massive AT-ATs, while the latter adopts an isometric perspective and a more colorful, detailed style reminiscent of 8-bit console visuals.

2. Arcade authenticity.

The cabinet's side art will immediately strike a nostalgic nerve for anyone who spent their formative years hanging in mall arcades. Replicating the original image, right down to the last detail on Darth Vader's menacing mug, the artwork covers both side-panels of the machine. Toss in an illuminated marquee -- also sporting art inspired by the original game -- and the only thing missing is that funky arcade smell.

3. New heights.

Arcade 1Up's cabinets typically stand just under 4-feet tall. The Star Wars hardware, however, gets a boost courtesy of an included riser. Bringing the machine's height to a more arcade-accurate 5-plus feet, the extra inches allow you to save the galaxy without slouching over the controls. The riser also includes artwork of Darth Vader's TIE fighter, nicely complementing the style covering the rest of the cabinet.

4. Voices from the past.

Whenever anyone recalls this classic, it's the unique vector graphics that first come to mind. And while the cabinet's 17-inch display more than does that defining presentation justice, it's the immersive audio that'll have you white-knuckling the flight yoke. Whether it's the digitized take on John William's iconic score or the familiar voice clips -- “You're all clear kid!” -- the games' authentic sounds and music, delivered through stereo speakers, can't help but raise a few goosebumps.

5. Stay on target.

Unlike most popular games from the golden age of arcades, Star Wars' X-wing-piloting action was not controlled with a joystick. Instead, a unique flight yoke controller -- outfitted with triggers and buttons -- was used to deliver a more realistic experience. Arcade 1Up's in-home version absolutely nails this all-important element, delivering the look and feel of the original flight stick to put you in the virtual cockpit of Luke's ship.

Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Game is available now.

A full-time freelance writer born in Lizzie Borden’s hometown, Matt Cabral has covered film, television, and video games for over a decade. You can follow him on Twitter @gamegoat or find him in the basement of an abandoned building hoarding all the canned goods, med-kits, and shotgun shells.

