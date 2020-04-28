ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

5 Ways Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet Takes You Back to Gaming's Glory Days

April 28, 2020
April 28, 2020
Matt Cabral

The replica is a Death Star-destroying blast from the past.

The folks at Arcade 1Up are no strangers to turning the dreams of gamers and collectors into realities. Their affordable line of in-home arcade cabinets have allowed fans to enjoy their favorite coin-op classics, from Space Invaders to Centipede, in the comfort of their homes.

Their latest offering is the best yet, though, as it not only ratchets the arcade realism with a number of new features, but also caters to high-score chasers from a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars Home Arcade Game delivers all the Death Star-obliterating thrills of Atari's 1983 arcade shooter, without the hassle of having to continuously pump quarters into a slot.

In addition to letting you relive indelible childhood moments spent blasting through the trench run, the ¾ scale machine is packed with fan-pleasing, arcade-accurate details. Whether you've been waiting 30-plus years to nail that thermal exhaust port or you're in the market for a cool, new Star Wars collectible, here's five reasons this iconic cabinet would make a great addition to any game cave or family room.

Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet

1. Three games in one.

The original Atari game you played in arcades, pizza parlors, and bowling alleys deservedly gets the machine's top billing, but it's also packed with two worthy sequels -- The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The former leverages the same vector graphics presentation, but shifts the targets to massive AT-ATs, while the latter adopts an isometric perspective and a more colorful, detailed style reminiscent of 8-bit console visuals.

Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet

2. Arcade authenticity.

The cabinet's side art will immediately strike a nostalgic nerve for anyone who spent their formative years hanging in mall arcades. Replicating the original image, right down to the last detail on Darth Vader's menacing mug, the artwork covers both side-panels of the machine. Toss in an illuminated marquee -- also sporting art inspired by the original game -- and the only thing missing is that funky arcade smell.

Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet gameplay

3. New heights. 

Arcade 1Up's cabinets typically stand just under 4-feet tall. The Star Wars hardware, however, gets a boost courtesy of an included riser. Bringing the machine's height to a more arcade-accurate 5-plus feet, the extra inches allow you to save the galaxy without slouching over the controls. The riser also includes artwork of Darth Vader's TIE fighter, nicely complementing the style covering the rest of the cabinet.

Han Solo

4. Voices from the past.

Whenever anyone recalls this classic, it's the unique vector graphics that first come to mind. And while the cabinet's 17-inch display more than does that defining presentation justice, it's the immersive audio that'll have you white-knuckling the flight yoke. Whether it's the digitized take on John William's iconic score or the familiar voice clips -- “You're all clear kid!” -- the games' authentic sounds and music, delivered through stereo speakers, can't help but raise a few goosebumps.

Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet gameplay

5. Stay on target.

Unlike most popular games from the golden age of arcades, Star Wars' X-wing-piloting action was not controlled with a joystick. Instead, a unique flight yoke controller -- outfitted with triggers and buttons -- was used to deliver a more realistic experience. Arcade 1Up's in-home version absolutely nails this all-important element, delivering the look and feel of the original flight stick to put you in the virtual cockpit of Luke's ship.

Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Home Arcade Game is available now.

A full-time freelance writer born in Lizzie Borden’s hometown, Matt Cabral has covered film, television, and video games for over a decade. You can follow him on Twitter @gamegoat or find him in the basement of an abandoned building hoarding all the canned goods, med-kits, and shotgun shells.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars games

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved