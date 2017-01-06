Beyond the galaxy, John “Dak” Morton was featured in epic films like A Bridge Too Far, Superman II, and Flash Gordon, and in the BBC television series Oppenheimer. A veteran performer, he appeared on London’s West End stage and New York’s Off-Off Broadway as an actor and musician. As a lighting and sound technician affiliated with London’s White Light Electrics, he worked on such classic productions as The Rocky Horror Show, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Nicholas Nickleby and plays by celebrated playwright David Hare. Among his own published work is his Backstory In Blue: Ellington At Newport ’56, a behind-the-scenes look at a legendary moment in American cultural history.