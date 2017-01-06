Beyond the galaxy, John “Dak” Morton was featured in epic films like A Bridge Too Far, Superman II, and Flash Gordon, and in the BBC television series Oppenheimer. A veteran performer, he appeared on London’s West End stage and New York’s Off-Off Broadway as an actor and musician. As a lighting and sound technician affiliated with London’s White Light Electrics, he worked on such classic productions as The Rocky Horror Show, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Nicholas Nickleby and plays by celebrated playwright David Hare. Among his own published work is his Backstory In Blue: Ellington At Newport ’56, a behind-the-scenes look at a legendary moment in American cultural history.
{:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}
Being Biggs: A Conversation with Garrick Hagon
January 6, 2017
January 6, 2017
Jan 6
{:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}
Interview: Bill Hargreaves -- Former Jawa Scavenger and Galactic Prop Man
October 9, 2015
October 9, 2015
Oct 9
{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}
Interview: Sterling Hershey, Cartographer of the Galaxy
July 23, 2015
July 23, 2015
Jul 23
{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}
Real Star Wars Heroes Gather at Celebration Anaheim
May 13, 2015
May 13, 2015
May 13
{:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}
Interview: John Ratzenberger - Major Bren Derlin, Master of the Improv
February 11, 2015
February 11, 2015
Feb 11
{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}
Boba Fett Reunions and Revelations
December 16, 2014
December 16, 2014
Dec 16
{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}
Bruce Logan: The Special-Effects Jedi Who Blew Up the Death Star
December 6, 2014
December 6, 2014
Dec 6
{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}
'Star Wars Ambassadors' Hit the UK Convention Scene
June 6, 2014
June 6, 2014
Jun 6
{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}
Star Wars Comes to the Nation’s Capital with Awesome Con
May 21, 2014
May 21, 2014
May 21
{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}
“Which Side Are You On?” -- This Winter’s Pensacola and Lexington Cons
April 8, 2014
April 8, 2014
Apr 8
{:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}
Shake Hands with the Money: Remembering David Tomblin, First Assistant Director
March 6, 2014
March 6, 2014
Mar 6
{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}
Somewhere in the Ventilation Shaft: Bounty Hunter Reunion At RICC
November 25, 2013
November 25, 2013
Nov 25
{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}
An NYCC Snapshot of the Ever-Expanding Star Wars Universe
October 24, 2013
October 24, 2013
Oct 24
BayouCon 2013: Ch-Changes Up on Cripple Creek with Steampunk Han, Leia, and Chewie
September 21, 2013
September 21, 2013
Sep 21
{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}
The “Joyous Familiarity” That Was Essen
September 4, 2013
September 4, 2013
Sep 4
{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}
Report on Dallas Comic Con 2013: Worlds in Collusion
June 27, 2013
June 27, 2013
Jun 27
{:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}
Dak Discovered
June 3, 2013
June 3, 2013
Jun 3
{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}
Dak Survives Hoth, Heads to the Star Ladies’ 1998 Convention
May 20, 2013
May 20, 2013
May 20
{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}
Make-A-Wish Rebel: Portrait of a Star Wars Fan
April 19, 2013
April 19, 2013
Apr 19
{:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}
Star Wars Celebrityhood: Be Careful What You Wish For
March 20, 2013
March 20, 2013
Mar 20
{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}
Celebration Europe Momentum Builds
March 4, 2013
March 4, 2013
Mar 4