ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

John "Dak" Morton

Beyond the galaxy, John “Dak” Morton was featured in epic films like A Bridge Too Far, Superman II, and Flash Gordon, and in the BBC television series Oppenheimer. A veteran performer, he appeared on London’s West End stage and New York’s Off-Off Broadway as an actor and musician. As a lighting and sound technician affiliated with London’s White Light Electrics, he worked on such classic productions as The Rocky Horror Show, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Nicholas Nickleby and plays by celebrated playwright David Hare. Among his own published work is his Backstory In Blue: Ellington At Newport ’56, a behind-the-scenes look at a legendary moment in American cultural history.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Hearing about filming A New Hope in Tunisia from Anthony "These-are-not-the-droids-we're-looking-for" Forrest on the set of A Bridge Too Far in September 1976.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Chewie
FAVORITE SCENE
“For my ally is the Force.”
  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Being Biggs: A Conversation with Garrick Hagon

    January 6, 2017

    January 6, 2017

    Jan 6

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Interview: Bill Hargreaves -- Former Jawa Scavenger and Galactic Prop Man

    October 9, 2015

    October 9, 2015

    Oct 9

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Interview: Sterling Hershey, Cartographer of the Galaxy

    July 23, 2015

    July 23, 2015

    Jul 23

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Real Star Wars Heroes Gather at Celebration Anaheim

    May 13, 2015

    May 13, 2015

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Interview: John Ratzenberger - Major Bren Derlin, Master of the Improv

    February 11, 2015

    February 11, 2015

    Feb 11

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Boba Fett Reunions and Revelations

    December 16, 2014

    December 16, 2014

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Bruce Logan: The Special-Effects Jedi Who Blew Up the Death Star

    December 6, 2014

    December 6, 2014

    Dec 6

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    'Star Wars Ambassadors' Hit the UK Convention Scene

    June 6, 2014

    June 6, 2014

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars Comes to the Nation’s Capital with Awesome Con

    May 21, 2014

    May 21, 2014

    May 21

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    “Which Side Are You On?” -- This Winter’s Pensacola and Lexington Cons

    April 8, 2014

    April 8, 2014

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Shake Hands with the Money: Remembering David Tomblin, First Assistant Director

    March 6, 2014

    March 6, 2014

    Mar 6

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Somewhere in the Ventilation Shaft: Bounty Hunter Reunion At RICC

    November 25, 2013

    November 25, 2013

    Nov 25

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    An NYCC Snapshot of the Ever-Expanding Star Wars Universe

    October 24, 2013

    October 24, 2013

    Oct 24

  • BayouCon 2013: Ch-Changes Up on Cripple Creek with Steampunk Han, Leia, and Chewie

    September 21, 2013

    September 21, 2013

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    The “Joyous Familiarity” That Was Essen

    September 4, 2013

    September 4, 2013

    Sep 4

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Report on Dallas Comic Con 2013: Worlds in Collusion

    June 27, 2013

    June 27, 2013

    Jun 27

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Dak Discovered

    June 3, 2013

    June 3, 2013

    Jun 3

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Dak Survives Hoth, Heads to the Star Ladies’ 1998 Convention

    May 20, 2013

    May 20, 2013

    May 20

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Make-A-Wish Rebel: Portrait of a Star Wars Fan

    April 19, 2013

    April 19, 2013

    Apr 19

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Star Wars Celebrityhood: Be Careful What You Wish For

    March 20, 2013

    March 20, 2013

    Mar 20

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebration Europe Momentum Builds

    March 4, 2013

    March 4, 2013

    Mar 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved