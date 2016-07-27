Comic Book Galaxy: The Greatness of Marvel's Star Wars Villains and More

The best bits from last week's Star Wars comics, a preview of The Force Awakens #2, and a look at the success of Marvel's new baddies!
Comic Book Galaxy explores Marvel's Star Wars comic book releases and provides a discussion point on the culture and climate of the Star Wars comic book universe.
Comic Book Galaxy is back to discuss the latest Star Wars comic books from a galaxy far, far away! This week we reflect on Darth Vader #23 and Star Wars #21, look ahead to issue #2 of the comic adaptation of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and explore the fundamental qualities of crafting a new Star Wars villain.
The Week That Was
Highlights from Darth Vader #23
- Darth Vader survives the TIE Advanced crash, much to Dr. Cylo’s bemusement, and boldly sends a message to Cylo proclaiming, “I am coming for you.” Cylo’s answer is to send his last cyborg, Morit, leading to a lightsaber duel atop the Executor. If you’re going to face an angry Sith Lord in outer space, you might want to take into account the whole Force push thing. Morit didn’t get that memo, much to his regret.
- Triple-Zero and his murderous astromech, Beetee, work in conjunction with Dr. Aphra to escape Imperial stormtroopers and attempt to rescue the Emperor aboard the Executor. Aphra is a crack shot and master strategist, who appears to be equally adept at avoiding stormtrooper blaster fire and ignoring Triple Zero’s macabre sense of humor. To keep her wits, she’ll need to be proficient in both categories.
- Keeping in tradition with this excellent series, we have another cliffhanger, as Darth Vader finally comes face to face with Dr. Cylo, who presents his ace in the hole: a remote controlled device Cylo implanted which forces Vader to kneel before him. This plan has apparently been in place ever since the end of Revenge of the Sith, and seems to have done what no one in the galaxy (not named Palpatine) has been able to do: subdue Darth Vader.
Highlights from Star Wars #21
- The villain-centric issue focuses on a new group of stormtroopers named the Scar Squadron (or Task Force 99). Scar Squadron consists of seven elite soldiers who take on the toughest jobs for the Empire, but make it look easy. Think of them as the stormtrooper version of the A-Team (minus mohawks, unfortunately).
- The group storms the secret Rebel hideout on an abandoned moon, and surgically mows down the unfortunate band of soldiers, who have never encountered such ruthless military strategy on this level. It’s the last thing they will ever see.
- The leader of this lethal task force is someone we have seen before -- Sergeant Kreel (from Star Wars issues 7-12). After serving undercover as the Gamemaster, he was offered the opportunity to accept any position in the Empire. He elected to lead this bunch, and is deadly to any who oppose him. And did we mention he has a lightsaber and answers directly to Darth Vader? #YeahYouBetterRun
Top of the Stack: What’s Out This Week