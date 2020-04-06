Clone Wars Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Dangerous Debt”

Ahsoka, Trace, and Rafa try to escape from the Pykes. It doesn’t go too well.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back for its final season on Disney+! In Clone Wars Declassified, StarWars.com looks at each episode’s biggest moments and surprises. Fall in, soldier.

Escaping the bad guys in the galaxy far, far away ain’t always easy. “Dangerous Debt” (available to stream now on Disney+) finds Ahsoka and the Martez sisters captured by the Pyke Syndicate for failing to deliver a spice shipment -- trying to pull one over the gangsters certainly didn’t help matters, either -- and their attempts to get away meet with very mixed results. Meanwhile, Ahsoka and the streetwise, cynical Rafa come to learn much about each other. A sobering experience for all involved, “Dangerous Debt” is a surprisingly tense and emotional episode. Here are five highlights.

1. Rafa’s story.

Finally, we learn the real reason Trace and Rafa have no love for the Jedi. The older Martez sister recounts how her parents were killed in a Jedi mission gone wrong, and the Force-wielders offered Trace and Rafa little comfort. The story rocks Ahsoka -- and viewers -- to the core.

2. Trace’s trick.

She’s not strong with the Force, but Trace can handle herself. Brought to the Pyke torture droid (a creeptastic mechanical menace that gives Triple-Zero a run for his money), Trace pretends to faint from fear, only to grab a blaster from a guard and make a quick getaway. An impressive escape. (While it lasted.)

3. She’s still got it.

Ahsoka had been keeping her Jedi past and Force-sensitivity a secret, but would call upon the mystical energy field when need be. With the coast clear, she makes good use of her power and unlocks her cell from the inside. Not bad, Snips.

4. Mandalorians?!

It’s always exciting to see Mandalorians, but the appearance of Bo-Katan, Ursa Wren, and one more unnamed armored warrior was a total surprise that raised lots of questions. Why are they on Oba Diah? Why is Bo-Katan interested in Ahsoka? What are they planning? Can’t wait to find out.

5. Back in the cell.

Ahsoka, Trace, and Rafa’s attempted escape is filled with fun action and edge-of-your-seat near misses. (When Ahsoka plows through a group of Pykes with a speeder to rescue her friends, it’s a stand-up-and-cheer moment, to be sure.) But the fact that it doesn’t work out in the end, and they find themselves back in a cell, is the episode’s real surprise. The Pykes really are playing for keeps, and escape is going to be hard-earned. It makes you wonder what else Ahsoka and the sisters can possibly do to get back home and put this mess behind them -- and if they’ll all survive.