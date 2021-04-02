ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Star Wars Vintage Collection Has Arrived on Disney+!

April 2, 2021
April 2, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Fan favorites like Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series and more are now streaming.

Some lost Star Wars classics have been found.

The Star Wars Vintage Collection arrives today on Disney+, featuring several long-out-of-print and previously unavailable movies and series. The full list includes:

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

  • Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
  • Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Story of the Faithful Wookiee
  • The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
Ewoks
  • Ewoks
Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series
  • Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series -- Volume 1 & 2
In addition, the Star Wars: Droids animated series is slated to join the Star Wars Vintage Collection later this year.

So set your coordinates for Disney+ -- and enjoy your first steps into the larger world of the Star Wars Vintage Collection.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus

Disney+ Star Wars Vintage Collection

