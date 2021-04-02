The Star Wars Vintage Collection Has Arrived on Disney+!

Fan favorites like Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series and more are now streaming.

Some lost Star Wars classics have been found.

The Star Wars Vintage Collection arrives today on Disney+, featuring several long-out-of-print and previously unavailable movies and series. The full list includes:





Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

Ewoks

Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series -- Volume 1 & 2

In addition, the Star Wars: Droids animated series is slated to join the Star Wars Vintage Collection later this year.

So set your coordinates for Disney+ -- and enjoy your first steps into the larger world of the Star Wars Vintage Collection.