The Star Wars Vintage Collection Has Arrived on Disney+!

Fan favorites like Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series and more are now streaming.
Some lost Star Wars classics have been found.
The Star Wars Vintage Collection arrives today on Disney+, featuring several long-out-of-print and previously unavailable movies and series. The full list includes:
- Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
- Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
- The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- Ewoks
- Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series -- Volume 1 & 2
So set your coordinates for Disney+ -- and enjoy your first steps into the larger world of the Star Wars Vintage Collection.