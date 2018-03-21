ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Check Out New Photos of the Fully-Painted Jabba’s Sail Barge Prototype from Hasbro

March 21, 2018
March 21, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Plus, Yak Face strikes back!

He may have been a slimy piece of worm-ridden filth, but Jabba had good taste in desert yachts. And Hasbro wants to bring our favorite Tatooine gangster's most iconic ride to life.

Hasbro's HasLab -- an innovative new platform bringing big ideas and niche products to life -- is currently on a mission to produce the Khetanna, or Jabba's Sail Barge, as part of the vaunted 3.75-inch Vintage Collection. Available only to consumers who have become backers of the project, the $499.99 masterpiece will measure 4-feet-long and be the largest Hasbro Star Wars product ever created -- if HasLab meets its 5,000 pre-order goal by April 3 and it's put into production.

Today, StarWars.com is excited to reveal the first photos of Hasbro's fully-painted prototype of Jabba's Sail Barge. The attention to detail is truly stunning -- from the weathered browns on the facade to the aged chrome piping that lines walls inside the vessel -- requiring more than 200 hours and 50 paint colors. Plus, two words: Yak Face. The fan-favorite is back in 3.75-inch form, and comes to HasLab backers with Jabba's Sail Barge in an exclusive Power of the Force cardback, complete with collector's coin, paying homage to the figure's original 1985 release. Check out all the new images below, along with a video of the painting process that would impress Jabba himself.

Jabba and his Sail Barge fully-painted prototype from Hasbro.

Jabba in his room on his Sail Barge prototype from Hasbro.

Jabba the Hutt and Saelt-Marae action figures face each other aboard a HasLab Jabba's Barge toy set.

https://twitter.com/starwars/status/976474220463968256


Yak Face Star Wars action figure in packaging.

Visit HasLab for more on Jabba’s Sail Barge, and remember — Hasbro will stop accepting backers on April 3. So punch it!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Hasbro HasLab The Khetanna Jabba's sail barge

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved