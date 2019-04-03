Check Out 30 Exclusives from the Star Wars Celebration Chicago Store

Get a first look at shirts, plush toys, and more coming to the official Celebration store!

In addition to the amazing exhibitor exclusives (see them here and here) coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago next week, the official Celebration store will have enough show-only merchandise to fill a space cruiser. Meaning, a lot. We've picked 30 of our favorites for a special sneak peek, ranging from Chicago-Star Wars mashups to a super-cool Darth Maul jacket, and much more. Check them out below!

Star Wars Celebration key art T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Star Wars Celebration logo T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Star Wars Celebration Dad hat, $30

Plush convoree (brown), $20; Also available in green

Medal of Yavin coaster set (4 coasters), $40

Darth Maul Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th anniversary bomber jacket (S-XL), $80; (2XL), $82

Luke Skywalker badge art T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

The Windu City T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Sebulba's Hot Dugs T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

The Max Rebo Band T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Star Wars Celebration light and dark side socks, $20