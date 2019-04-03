ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Check Out 30 Exclusives from the Star Wars Celebration Chicago Store

April 3, 2019
April 3, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at shirts, plush toys, and more coming to the official Celebration store!

In addition to the amazing exhibitor exclusives (see them here and here) coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago next week, the official Celebration store will have enough show-only merchandise to fill a space cruiser. Meaning, a lot. We've picked 30 of our favorites for a special sneak peek, ranging from Chicago-Star Wars mashups to a super-cool Darth Maul jacket, and much more. Check them out below!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Star Wars Celebration key art T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Star Wars Celebration logo T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Star Wars Celebration Dad hat, $30

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Plush convoree (brown), $20; Also available in green

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Medal of Yavin coaster set (4 coasters), $40

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Darth Maul Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th anniversary bomber jacket (S-XL), $80; (2XL), $82

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Luke Skywalker badge art T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
The Windu City T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Sebulba's Hot Dugs T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

 

The Max Rebo Band T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive socks - light and dark side
Star Wars Celebration light and dark side socks, $20

Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
Plush Darth Maul (with interchangeable legs!), $30

    • Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th anniversary cap, $30

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    StarWars.com Star Wars Is for Everyone T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    The Star Wars Show cap, $30

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Star Wars Celebration flannel (S-XL), $55; (2XL+), $57

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    BB-8 pizza T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Chinese poster T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Clone Wars Saved (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Plush Loth-wold (white), $30; also available in gray

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Po-Zu X-wing sneakers (black), $65

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Star Wars pinball T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Imperial spirit jersey (S-XL), $55; (2XL+), $57

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Plush gorg, $25

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Star Wars Celebration tin lunch box, $20

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Geeky Tiki rancor tiki glass, $60

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Resistance 3-pack pin set, $25

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Death Star succulent planter, $25

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Star Wars Rebels mural T-shirt (S-XL), $27; (2XL+), $29

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive
    Lando Calrissian Hawaiian shirt (S-XL), $45; (2XL+), $47

    Check out more exclusives on this week's episode of The Star Wars Show below!


    Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!

