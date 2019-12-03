Star Wars Families Presented by eBay Is Here

Meet 10 families of Star Wars fans from around the world.

The Force is strong with these families.

Star Wars Families presented by eBay, highlighting the emotional stories of 10 families of Star Wars fans from across the globe, is now live at StarWarsFamilies.com. A special collaboration between Lucasfilm and British Journal of Photography, Star Wars Families features individual articles on each family and beautiful portraiture from 10 different photographers, each capturing moments playful, loving, and intimate among mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters who share a love of a galaxy far, far away. As the Skywalker saga comes to an end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars Families seeks to honor the generational legacy of Star Wars and the fans who give Star Wars its beating heart.

The Singh/Kaur family, Australia

The Bedeman Family, Germany

The Couto family, Brazil

The Tewari Family, India

The Avila Family, Italy

The Kassai Family, Japan

The Bergh Family, South Africa

The Janssen Family, United Arab Emirates

The McGuire Family, United Kingdom

The Nguyen Family, United States

Discover Star Wars Families now at StarWarsFamilies.com, and learn more about the ambitious project in StarWars.com's feature story.

