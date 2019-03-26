Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives Revealed, Part 2!

Get your first glimpse at even more items coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago next month!
The belonging you seek is not behind you, it is ahead at Star Wars Celebration Chicago where you can meet old and new friends and enjoy unforgettable experiences and exclusive merchandise! As we count down to the special event next month, StarWars.com is thrilled to bring you a first look at even more of the galactic treasures awaiting you; in part two of this special preview, you'll find items ranging from a sleek Darth Maul satin souvenir jacket to a fuzzy Wampa mini backpack, and more. Plus, fans at the special event will get the first chance to buy lots of other merchandise headed to store shelves later this year.
Reed Exhibitions
Lucasfilm Publishing
Her Universe
BioWorld
Loungefly
Sales One
Seven20
Stance
Nixon
Po-Zu
Beeline
NECA
Galerie
Fetch 4 Pets
Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!
Site tags: #SWCCExclusives, #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019