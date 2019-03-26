ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives Revealed, Part 2!

March 26, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Get your first glimpse at even more items coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago next month!

The belonging you seek is not behind you, it is ahead at Star Wars Celebration Chicago where you can meet old and new friends and enjoy unforgettable experiences and exclusive merchandise! As we count down to the special event next month, StarWars.com is thrilled to bring you a first look at even more of the galactic treasures awaiting you; in part two of this special preview, you'll find items ranging from a sleek Darth Maul satin souvenir jacket to a fuzzy Wampa mini backpack, and more. Plus, fans at the special event will get the first chance to buy lots of other merchandise headed to store shelves later this year.

Reed Exhibitions

Darth Maul souvenir jacket
Darth Maul souvenir jacket, $80

Reed 20th Anniversary Tour T-Shirt
Reed 20th Anniversary Tour T-Shirt, $27 and up

Lucasfilm Publishing

<em>Star Wars</em> Convention exclusive cover of <em>Queen's Shadow</em>
Star Wars Celebration convention exclusive cover of Queen's Shadow

The cover of the novel Master & Apprentice shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn standing back-to-back on a muddy battlefield as an attacking army approaches.
Star Wars Celebration convention exclusive cover of Master & Apprentice

Her Universe

Her Universe logo - Sisters of the Force

BioWorld

BioWorld Imperial collection, first to market, $8-$80
Imperial collection, first to market, $8-$80

Loungefly

A Boba Fett backpack by Loungefly.
Animated Boba Fett edition backpack, $70

Wampa mini backpack, $70
Wampa mini backpack, $70

Sales One

The Force Awakens Celebration pin, limited to 1,000, $10
The Force Awakens Celebration pin, limited to 1,000, $10

Seven20

Aunt Beru's Diner mug, $10
Aunt Beru's Diner mug, $10

Endor Forest Outfitting Co. travel mug, $12
Endor Forest Outfitting Co. travel mug, $12

Stance

Concept art series, including exclusive boxed sets and first to market socks, $18-$20
Concept art series, including exclusive boxed sets and first to market socks, $18-$120

Nixon

Special edition <em>Millennium Falcon</em> and Death Star 2 pack collector's tins, limited to 200, $350
Special edition Millennium Falcon and Death Star 2 pack collector's tin, limited to 200, $350

Po-Zu

<em>Star Wars</em> Celebration sneaker
Star Wars Celebration sneaker, $65

Beeline

Rancor and Jedi Luke Geeki Tikis Set, $60
Rancor and Jedi Luke Geeki Tikis Set, $60

NECA

Jabba the Hutt Chia pet, limited edition of 500, $45
Jabba the Hutt Chia pet, limited edition of 500, $45

Galerie

Jumbo mugs, $15 each or $25 for two
Jumbo mugs, $15 each or $25 for two

Fetch 4 Pets

Fetch for Pets Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives
First to market pet T-shirts and exclusive toys

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!

