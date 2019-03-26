Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives Revealed, Part 2!

Get your first glimpse at even more items coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago next month!

The belonging you seek is not behind you, it is ahead at Star Wars Celebration Chicago where you can meet old and new friends and enjoy unforgettable experiences and exclusive merchandise! As we count down to the special event next month, StarWars.com is thrilled to bring you a first look at even more of the galactic treasures awaiting you; in part two of this special preview, you'll find items ranging from a sleek Darth Maul satin souvenir jacket to a fuzzy Wampa mini backpack, and more. Plus, fans at the special event will get the first chance to buy lots of other merchandise headed to store shelves later this year.

Reed Exhibitions

Darth Maul souvenir jacket, $80

Reed 20th Anniversary Tour T-Shirt, $27 and up

Lucasfilm Publishing

Star Wars Celebration convention exclusive cover of Queen's Shadow

Star Wars Celebration convention exclusive cover of Master & Apprentice

Her Universe

BioWorld

Imperial collection, first to market, $8-$80

Loungefly

Animated Boba Fett edition backpack, $70

Wampa mini backpack, $70

Sales One

The Force Awakens Celebration pin, limited to 1,000, $10

Seven20

Aunt Beru's Diner mug, $10

Endor Forest Outfitting Co. travel mug, $12

Stance

Concept art series, including exclusive boxed sets and first to market socks, $18-$120

Nixon

Special edition Millennium Falcon and Death Star 2 pack collector's tin, limited to 200, $350

Po-Zu

Star Wars Celebration sneaker, $65

Beeline

Rancor and Jedi Luke Geeki Tikis Set, $60

NECA

Jabba the Hutt Chia pet, limited edition of 500, $45

Galerie

Jumbo mugs, $15 each or $25 for two

Fetch 4 Pets

First to market pet T-shirts and exclusive toys

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!

