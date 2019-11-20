Aphra Captured in Doctor Aphra #39! - Exclusive

The archaeologist runs into a face from the past -- and it could mean her end!
She's survived Darth Vader and murder droids. But Aphra may finally be out of luck.
Doctor Aphra #38, coming November 27 from writer Simon Spurrier and artist Caspar Wijngaard, continues the "Destination: Hoth" storyline and finds the charmingly shady, titular archaeologist captured by rebel captain -- and ex-girlfriend -- Magna Tolvan. Get a first look at the issue below!
See Doctor Aphra #39 and more on this week's installment of The Star Wars Show below!
