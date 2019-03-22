Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives Revealed, Part 1!

Check out a galaxy of items coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago next month!
Star Wars Celebration Chicago will be strong with the Force...and exclusive merchandise! With the highly-anticipated fan event just a few weeks away, StarWars.com is excited to offer a first look at some of the galactic treasures awaiting you; in part one of this special preview, you'll find items ranging from a stunning ACME print to Diamond Select Toys' menacing "Spider Maul" statue, and beyond. But this party isn't over: Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more exclusive reveals next week! Also, be sure to check out the full exhibitor list for a complete rundown of who's coming to Celebration Chicago and their booth numbers!
ACME Archives
Aquarius
Diamond Select Toys
Fantasy Flight Games
Funko
Hallmark
Hasbro
Koto, Inc.
Kotobukiya
LEGO
Regal Robot
Seven20
Topps
Wilson
Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!
