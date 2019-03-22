ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives Revealed, Part 1!

March 22, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Check out a galaxy of items coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago next month!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will be strong with the Force...and exclusive merchandise! With the highly-anticipated fan event just a few weeks away, StarWars.com is excited to offer a first look at some of the galactic treasures awaiting you; in part one of this special preview, you'll find items ranging from a stunning ACME print to Diamond Select Toys' menacing "Spider Maul" statue, and beyond. But this party isn't over: Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more exclusive reveals next week! Also, be sure to check out the full exhibitor list for a complete rundown of who's coming to Celebration Chicago and their booth numbers!

ACME Archives

ACME Star Wars print - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive
"The Hopeful" art print by Jerry Vanderstelt, $125

Aquarius

Bossk Aquarius magnet - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive
Bounty hunter magnets (various), $9.99 each; buy all 5, get Boba Fett free

Boba Fett Aquarius magnet - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive
Character and vehicle magnets (various), $5.99-$9.99 each

Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys Hera Syndulla mini bust - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive
Hera Syndulla mini bust, $125

Diamond Select Toys Darth Maul Spider Statue- Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive
Darth Maul statue, $200

Fantasy Flight Games

Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars: Legion Limited Edition Darth Vader Commander Expansion - Star Wars Celebration exclusive
Star Wars: Legion Limited Edition Darth Vader Commander Expansion, $29.95

Funko

A Funko Pop! available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.
Blue chrome POP!s (various), $15.99 each

A Funko Pop! available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.
Darth Maul POP!, $12.99

A Funko Pop! available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.
Watto POP!, $12.99

Hallmark

Hallmark Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive.
Boushh itty bitty, $7

Hallmark Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive.
Ahsoka Tano PXL8 enamel pin, $8

Hallmark Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive.
Beginnings: C-3PO and R2-D2 Keepsake Ornament 2-pack, $40

Hallmark Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive.
Darth Maul salt & pepper shaker, $25

Hasbro

Hasbro The Black Series Darth Maul in packaging
Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Maul (Photo Real paint deco) on Episode I cardback, $24.99

Hasbro The Black Series Padawan Obi-Wan in Pack
Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Photo Real paint deco) on Episode I cardback, $24.99

Koto, Inc.

Kotobukiya R2 units - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive
R2-R9 and R2-B1 ARTFX statues 2-pack, $129.99

Kotobukiya

Bronze Darth Vader statue - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive
ARTFX Darth Vader bronze version, $119.99

LEGO

A LEGO bust available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.
LEGO Darth Vader bust, $39.99; a Celebration exclusive with limited availability at Target

Regal Robot

Jabba's Dais Gargoyle Magnet - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive.
Jabba's dais gargoyle magnet, $20

Seven20

Walk-N-Roar Chewbacca Plush with Collectible Millennium Falcon Pin - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive.
Walk-N-Roar Chewbacca plush with collectible Millennium Falcon pin, $20

Cantina Scenez Plush with Collectible Band Member Pin - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive.
Cantina Scenez plush with collectible band member pin, $20

Topps

Topps Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive card.
5 exclusive cards available; 1 card free with each $50 purchase

Wilson

Wilson Darth Maul football - Star Wars Celebration Chicago exclusive
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th anniversary football, $100

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!

