Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives Revealed, Part 1!

Check out a galaxy of items coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago next month!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will be strong with the Force...and exclusive merchandise! With the highly-anticipated fan event just a few weeks away, StarWars.com is excited to offer a first look at some of the galactic treasures awaiting you; in part one of this special preview, you'll find items ranging from a stunning ACME print to Diamond Select Toys' menacing "Spider Maul" statue, and beyond. But this party isn't over: Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more exclusive reveals next week! Also, be sure to check out the full exhibitor list for a complete rundown of who's coming to Celebration Chicago and their booth numbers!

ACME Archives

"The Hopeful" art print by Jerry Vanderstelt, $125

Aquarius

Bounty hunter magnets (various), $9.99 each; buy all 5, get Boba Fett free

Character and vehicle magnets (various), $5.99-$9.99 each

Diamond Select Toys

Hera Syndulla mini bust, $125

Darth Maul statue, $200

Fantasy Flight Games

Star Wars: Legion Limited Edition Darth Vader Commander Expansion, $29.95

Funko

Blue chrome POP!s (various), $15.99 each

Darth Maul POP!, $12.99

Watto POP!, $12.99

Hallmark

Boushh itty bitty, $7

Ahsoka Tano PXL8 enamel pin, $8

Beginnings: C-3PO and R2-D2 Keepsake Ornament 2-pack, $40

Darth Maul salt & pepper shaker, $25

Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Maul (Photo Real paint deco) on Episode I cardback, $24.99

Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Photo Real paint deco) on Episode I cardback, $24.99

Koto, Inc.

R2-R9 and R2-B1 ARTFX statues 2-pack, $129.99

Kotobukiya

ARTFX Darth Vader bronze version, $119.99

LEGO

LEGO Darth Vader bust, $39.99; a Celebration exclusive with limited availability at Target

Regal Robot

Jabba's dais gargoyle magnet, $20

Seven20

Walk-N-Roar Chewbacca plush with collectible Millennium Falcon pin, $20

Cantina Scenez plush with collectible band member pin, $20

Topps

5 exclusive cards available; 1 card free with each $50 purchase

Wilson

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th anniversary football, $100

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!

Site tags: #SWCCExclusives, #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019