Caleb Dume Faces a Sticky Situation in Kanan: The Last Padawan #5

Can the captured fugitive pull off a miracle?

Kanan's unwillingness to fight the Empire in Star Wars Rebels is finally explained, and Greg Weisman (story writer) and Pepe Larraz (artist) get into his head as his situation becomes hopeless and inescapable.

After shedding his identity and fleeing from the Imperial scourge that killed his former master, the young Padawan -- then known as Caleb Dume -- now faces a life or death situation tied up inside of an Imperial cruiser and at the mercy of clones whose only purpose is to follow orders. Orders that come from a Jedi-hunting regime.

In this exclusive preview of Kanan: The Last Padawan #5, available August 19, Kanan lies helplessly on the ground while Commander Grey and Captain Styles discuss his fate.