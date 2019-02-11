ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bucket's List Extra: 6 Fun Facts from "The New Trooper" - Star Wars Resistance

February 11, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Find out which systems can be seen on the First Order's galactic map and more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “The New Trooper.”

Bucket’s List Extra – “The New Trooper”

Rod with puffer pig bacon bait from Star Wars Resistance.

A scene from "The New Trooper."

1. A snarlfish favorite.

Kel and Eila are using puffer pig bacon as bait when angling for snarlfish.

Concept art from "The New Trooper."

2. Interior design.

Kel and Eila’s living quarters have undergone updating, to show that they’ve really settled into their below-decks home. 

A scene from "The New Trooper."

3. No mudra-jee today. 

Cut from the episode was that Kel and Eila were to attempt “mudra-jee,” a meditative technique practiced by the healers from their home temple that would help keep the trooper unconscious as he recovered. 

A scene from "The New Trooper." A scene from "The New Trooper."

4. Isn't it an Opeepity?

Poor Opeepit is scrubbing the floors by hand; evidently he has not gotten his sweeper back after it was confiscated in the previous episode.

Finn wearing stormtrooper armor.

5. No thanks.

This episode builds on the reconditioning threat that Finn faces in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, adding such scary-sounding terms as “mental wipe,” “reprogram,” and “brainscrape.”

Concept design of galactic map for Star Wars Resistance.

6. Learn your systems.

Identified star systems on the galactic map include Dagobah, Jakku, Twon Ketee, Takodana, and Jedha.

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List

https://www.starwars.com/video/buckets-list-the-new-trooper-star-wars-resistance

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

