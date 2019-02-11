Find out which systems can be seen on the First Order's galactic map and more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “The New Trooper.”

Bucket’s List Extra – “The New Trooper”

1. A snarlfish favorite.

Kel and Eila are using puffer pig bacon as bait when angling for snarlfish.

2. Interior design.

Kel and Eila’s living quarters have undergone updating, to show that they’ve really settled into their below-decks home.

3. No mudra-jee today.

Cut from the episode was that Kel and Eila were to attempt “mudra-jee,” a meditative technique practiced by the healers from their home temple that would help keep the trooper unconscious as he recovered.

4. Isn't it an Opeepity?

Poor Opeepit is scrubbing the floors by hand; evidently he has not gotten his sweeper back after it was confiscated in the previous episode.

5. No thanks.

This episode builds on the reconditioning threat that Finn faces in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, adding such scary-sounding terms as “mental wipe,” “reprogram,” and “brainscrape.”

6. Learn your systems.

Identified star systems on the galactic map include Dagobah, Jakku, Twon Ketee, Takodana, and Jedha.

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List

https://www.starwars.com/video/buckets-list-the-new-trooper-star-wars-resistance

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.