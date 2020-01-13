ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

Bucket's List Extra: 6 Fun Facts from "No Place Safe" - Star Wars Resistance

January 13, 2020
January 13, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Learn about the creation of the First Order TIE bomber and much more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “No Place Safe.”

Grevel and Aeosian Queen

1. Keeping Grevel on the level.

Grevel’s original first line to the Aeosian Queen was a very unprotocol question: “If you’re a fish, do you eat fish?” In the finished episode, he shows a more proper royal respect.

Neeku and Kaz's lucky trophyKaz's lucky trophy

2. Return of the lucky trophy.

The crushed racing trophy that Kaz gives Neeku first appeared way back in “The Triple Dark” -- the second episode of Star Wars Resistance.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

3. Be sure to check out Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Kaz!

Kaz mentions a rendezvous point near Batuu, which is the planetary location of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Too bad he never made it -- the blue milk is delicious!

'Target' in aurebesh

4. Stay on…

The Aurebesh in the probe droid’s view reads “TARGET.” Ironic, considering it ended up on the receiving end of its homing missiles.

The First Order TIE bomber

5. Behold the bomber!

The First Order TIE bomber makes its on-screen debut in “No Safe Place,” and in memorable fashion. But the ship’s look has its own story. “It was designed specifically for this episode,” says series art director Amy Beth Christenson. Christenson notes that the ship takes visual cues, such as double pods, from the original Imperial TIE bomber. It differs from its Imperial cousin, however, in wing configuration. “The original TIE bomber had wings similar to the TIE Advanced, but the Interceptor-inspired wings give the First Order TIE bomber a more aggressive feel. The wing angles are also reversed. Both of these changes helped the bomber to have a more unique silhouette from the front and the top, to distinguish it from the other TIE ships,” Christenson says. 

Star Wars Allegiance cover

Bonus fun fact: Though the First Order TIE bomber was designed for this episode, and the ship makes its on-screen debut here, its actual first appearance is in Marvel’s Star Wars: Allegiance #1.

Ace pilots versus The First Order

6. No talking!

A significant change from an earlier iteration of this episode was that Kaz and Tam would have communicated via comlink, thus confirming each other’s identity in the end battle. This was scaled back in the finished episode, with each presuming the other’s identity.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, and is available on the DisneyNow app.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BucketsListExtra

Star Wars Resistance Bucket's List Extra No Place Safe

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Tony Gilroy Breaks Down Andor Season 1

    November 25, 2022

    November 25, 2022

    Nov 25

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    The Stories Behind 5 Memorable Andor Props

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “An Indescribably Great Feeling”: Author Kristin Baver On Writing The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic

    November 8, 2022

    November 8, 2022

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “Heroes of Their Own Journeys”: Denise Gough and Kyle Soller Bring Complexity to Andor ’s Empire

    November 3, 2022

    November 3, 2022

    Nov 3

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Saga Chronicles: Lucasfilm’s Mike Blanchard on the Digital Innovation Behind Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

    October 20, 2022

    October 20, 2022

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Sav Malagán Returns and More Concept Art on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

    October 14, 2022

    October 14, 2022

    Oct 14

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved