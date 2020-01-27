Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Escape - Part 2" - Star Wars Resistance

Learn which Star Wars Resistance ships appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and much more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. "Bucket’s List Extra” is an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at the series finale, “The Escape - Part 2.”

1. Change in plans.

In early stages of this episode, Kaz, Tam, and Yeager’s plan would have involved attempting to sabotage the Star Destroyer’s hyperdrive -- a move that would have ended up resembling a mission in the Star Wars Battlefront II DLC. Sending out a warning message instead kept the rest of the Colossus crew involved in the episode’s victory, and also gave an opportunity for Tam to voice her apologies to the assembled Colossus family.

2. Building on Battlefront.

While a Battlefront-esque mission was abandoned, the game still held some influence on this episode. "The Battlefront II DLC hyperdrive hangar was replicated and built at the bottom of the shaft that Tam, Yeager, Kaz, and CB use to send the signal out," says art director Amy Beth Christenson.

3. New speeder bikes!

The hangar that Tam, Yeager, Kaz, and CB escape to from the maintenance hatch is full of First Order AT-AT and AT-ST walkers and transports -- the first time seeing them in Star Wars Resistance. And although they don’t get close-up screen time, new First Order speeder bikes, based on Hasbro and LEGO toys, were also designed for this episode; you can spot them parked by the ground transports in the hangar. Let's hope we get to see them in action some day.

4. Forklift fun.

"A complex system of hanging forklifts was designed for the Star Destroyer hangar for the end sequence, although some of the shots were edited," says Christenson. "It's a series of platforms and automated forklift arms that the First Order uses to move around the incredibly large cargo and equipment that a Star Destroyer carries." It also makes for exciting escapes, as seen in this episode!

5. That mystery pilot...

Wonder who’s flying the Fireball in the battle against the Star Destroyer? Why, it’s none other than Bucket, operating the ship from his droid socket.

6. Teaming Up with the Resistance.

So what happens next? "Well, one thing we do know is that among the 14,000 ships that arrive with Lando Calrissian over Exegol in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are the Fireball, Jarek Yeager’s racer, and Torra Doza’s ship," says Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group. The ILM team created photo-real versions of these vessels to populate the movie’s space battle, which we're excited to reveal here. (Also, keep your eyes peeled for a number of mining guild freighters from Star Wars Resistance in the epic clash!)

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, and is available on the DisneyNow app.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BucketsListExtra