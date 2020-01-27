ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Escape - Part 1" - Star Wars Resistance

January 27, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Find out which famous movie critter inspired the name of this episode's helpful mouse droid, and more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “The Escape - Part 1.”

First Order attacking Aeos

1. Back to Aeos.

An earlier iteration of this story saw the First Order attacking Dendro IV, not Aeos, in the episode's opening sequence. This was changed to Aeos after the Aeosian episodes were underway, to better give a face to the consequences of the First Order’s actions.

Neeku and Kaz receive message form Tam

2. Secret codes.

In the first draft of the script, Tam sends her secret message in Neeku's native language, “Kada’sa’Niktoese." This was changed to a custom mechanic’s code used by Tam and Neeku to make it even more personal and private.

CastilonRey, Finn, and BB-8 follow Han Solo into Maz's castle.

3. Neighbors with Maz!

This episode reveals Castilon’s location as the Tashtor sector, which includes Takodana, where Maz Kanata’s castle used to stand. Maybe Aunt Z tended bar once or twice at Maz's establishment?

Tam finding 5-L5-L concept art

4. Paying tribute to a famous mouse -- but not the one you think.

The mouse droid’s designation -- 5L -- is a nod to a certain animated mouse: Fievel, from Amblin Entertainment’s An American Tail from 1986. (We're sure Mickey approves.)

Agent Tierny 'It's a setup'Admiral Ackbar

5. It's a...setup?

Agent Tierny's reaction to Kaz and Yeager's plan -- "It's a setup!" -- was deliberately worded so that she wouldn't repeat an iconic Star Wars catchphrase. Sorry, Tierny. That quote belongs to Admiral Ackbar.

